Happy Meals Are Not Just For Your Kids Anymore

McDonald's is appealing to adults everywhere with a little bit of nostalgia in the form of boxed meals that are technically not Happy Meals, but look a lot like adult Happy Meals. They even come with a collectable toy. The limited edition collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market dropped nationwide on October 3.

The meal comes with either a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and a medium drink to serve up what the company called in their press release "the ultimate meal."

McDonald's

Each boxed meal also comes with a surprise inside—because obviously that's the best part. One of four collectible figurines come with each meal and you could end up with a newly imagined Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, or the Cactus Buddy! figure. Though the figures have gotten a bit of a makeover for the collab, I still feel all kinds of 90s feelings just looking at the images.

McDonald's is really playing on our emotions here. I can vividly remember getting McDonald's with my grandmother and even walking to the restaurant with her sometimes. The McDonald's by our house had one of the huge indoor play spaces, and I'm almost positive I had a school birthday party or two there. These meals were made for kids like me.

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. "I can't wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week. With menu favorites like the Big Mac and McNuggets at the center of this collab, this is another way we're reigniting a new generation's love for our food and the brand."

And if food somehow isn't your thing, you can still grab a piece of nostalgia with the Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald's merch line. The line includes everything from Grimace seats and plushies to wearable merch like hoodies and hats. The limited edition merch line is available online while supplies last.

The special box is available to order in restaurants, the drive-thru and via the McDonald's app. Ordering the meals through the app earn an automatic entry for a chance to win weekly giveaways of Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald's merch. The pricing of the meals vary as McDonald's said individual restaurants will determine the price.