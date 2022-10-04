Happy Meals Are Not Just For Your Kids Anymore

McDonald's is appealing to adult fans everywhere with their limited edition Cactus Plant Flea Market adult-sized meals—complete with a toy.

By Tanay Howard
Published on October 4, 2022
Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald's Box w Figurines
Photo: McDonald's

McDonald's is appealing to adults everywhere with a little bit of nostalgia in the form of boxed meals that are technically not Happy Meals, but look a lot like adult Happy Meals. They even come with a collectable toy. The limited edition collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market dropped nationwide on October 3.

The meal comes with either a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and a medium drink to serve up what the company called in their press release "the ultimate meal."

Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald's Box w Food Items
McDonald's

Each boxed meal also comes with a surprise inside—because obviously that's the best part. One of four collectible figurines come with each meal and you could end up with a newly imagined Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, or the Cactus Buddy! figure. Though the figures have gotten a bit of a makeover for the collab, I still feel all kinds of 90s feelings just looking at the images.

McDonald's is really playing on our emotions here. I can vividly remember getting McDonald's with my grandmother and even walking to the restaurant with her sometimes. The McDonald's by our house had one of the huge indoor play spaces, and I'm almost positive I had a school birthday party or two there. These meals were made for kids like me.

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. "I can't wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week. With menu favorites like the Big Mac and McNuggets at the center of this collab, this is another way we're reigniting a new generation's love for our food and the brand."

And if food somehow isn't your thing, you can still grab a piece of nostalgia with the Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald's merch line. The line includes everything from Grimace seats and plushies to wearable merch like hoodies and hats. The limited edition merch line is available online while supplies last.

The special box is available to order in restaurants, the drive-thru and via the McDonald's app. Ordering the meals through the app earn an automatic entry for a chance to win weekly giveaways of Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald's merch. The pricing of the meals vary as McDonald's said individual restaurants will determine the price.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Overhead Shot Of Pregnant Woman Eating Vegetable Salad
Best Postpartum Meal Delivery Services
Martha & Marley Spoon meal kit
Best Meal Delivery Services for Families
summer essentials and beach gear
These Are the Summer Essentials 'Parents' Editors Can't Live Without for Trips to the Beach, Pool, and Park
Maternity Softspun Jumpsuit
15 Maternity Jumpsuits and Rompers That Accommodate Bumps (and Wallets) of Every Size
child sitting outside for yard sale
Garage Sale Pricing Guide: Kids' Stuff, Toys, Furniture, Art, Clothes
encanto doll
The Best 'Encanto' Toys to Bring the Madrigal Magic to Your Home
kids on beach
11 Best Towns and Destinations for Your Next Family Beach Vacation
Happy mother looking at her son in a baby seat. Young female preparing kid for a trip
The Best Family Cars of 2022
An image of audio speakers for kids on a colorful background.
6 Screen-Free Audio Speakers for Kids
Cute Kids Storage Organizers Tout
Toy Storage Ideas That Are So Cute, Kids May Even Enjoy Cleaning Up
Directly above shot of family having breakfast on bed in hotel
10 Affordable, Kid-Friendly Hotels That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Girl playing with toy
The Future of Play: How Technology Is Changing the Way Kids Play
Parent holding child next to compost bin
A Real Mom's Guide to Going Green
Father and daughter lying with globe on sofa
How to Teach Your Kids to Make Money Decisions That Benefit the Planet
We Are Family Podcast Illustration_Julia Dennison and Shaun T
We Are Family Podcast, Episode 1: Shaun T & Julia Tell All
An image of a crumpled dollar bill on a blue background.
Help! My Tween is Addicted to Buying Junk