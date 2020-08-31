Build-A-Bear Is Releasing a Magical New 'Harry Potter' Collection

Kids everywhere will be saying "accio" for themed robes and scarves featuring the house colors and crests of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff.

Whether they're a Hufflepuff or a Ravenclaw, young Harry Potter fans have had the opportunity to flaunt their house spirit by wearing clothes and accessories displaying their crest and colors. And now, they can design a Build-A-Bear to match. Build-A-Bear has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to debut a magical new collection inspired by the Boy Who Lived.

Image zoom Build-A-Bear

According to a press release, this is the first time that Harry Potter plush is being offered by Build-A-Bear Workshop. Starting September 2, kids can head over to the Build-A-Bear website to nab a Harry Potter bear and Wizarding World-inspired clothing and accessories. The products will be offered exclusively online.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the magic of the Wizarding World to Build-A-Bear Workshop," said Jennifer Kretchmar, Chief Digital & Merchandising Officer, in the release. "Harry Potter fans are sure to be spell-bound by the Harry Potter bear, house robes and Hogwarts uniforms, and bear-sized wands—and more magical clothing and accessories to come. This enchanting collection is perfect for all ages!"

The product line will include:

A Harry Potter-inspired bear, complete with golden paws, the official Harry Potter logo, and Hogwarts crest.

Wands! Available in black or brown, the plush wand wrist accessory attaches to the Harry Potter bear's paw.

Hogwarts uniform pants or skirts displaying a golden Hogwarts logo, as well as a woven sweater and striped tie in house colors.

Themed robes and scarves featuring the house colors and crests of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff.

Image zoom Build-A-Bear