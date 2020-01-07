Boy Sings '10,000 Hours' to His Baby Brother Who Has Down Syndrome in Heartwarming Video

Image zoom Courtesy of Nicole Powell

Seeing an older sibling bond with their baby brother or sister is always enough to make your heart melt and eyes get misty. A new viral video, shared by a mom from Arkansas, manages to do all of that and then some.

Alongside a clip of her two boys spending quality time together, Nicole Powell wrote, "This is how Rayce bonds with Tripp. He sings to him all the time. He swears this song is about him and his brother."

Powell shared that in the video, her 6-year-old Rayce is singing a song by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber called "10,000 Hours." The lyrics: "I’d spend 10,000 hours, and 10,000 more if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours. I might never get there, but I’m going to try if it’s 10,000 hours or the rest of my life, I'm going to love you."

As 6-week-old baby Tripp has Down syndrome, Powell noted, "Love doesn’t count chromosomes, or as Rayce says, 'Aren’t we all different?'" She hashtagged the clip, "#DownSyndrome #NothingDownAboutIt #Brotherlylove #ProudMomma."

The heartwarming video has gone viral, racking up over 43K reactions and over 7K comments, most from Facebook users who described the moment as "sweet," "precious," and "beautiful."

Powell tells Parents.com she found out Tripp had Down syndrome while she was pregnant. "I was terrified," she says. "I have four other children, and I just wanted them to love him just like they do each other. I was afraid of bullying and his future, like I’m sure any parent is. So, when I saw how Rayce bonded so quickly and so full of love with Tripp, it honestly took so many tears away."

The proud mom of five recalls that Rayce heard the Day + Shay and Justin Bieber song and dedicated it to his baby brother since he came home from the NICU on Christmas Eve. "That morning, Rayce was playing on YouTube, and I walked in with Tripp, and he said, 'Hand me my baby,' so I did, and he just started talking to Tripp like every other day."

According to Powell, Rayce will say things like, "How was your sleep,' 'I missed you," "You love me too" to his baby brother. "The video blew up beyond my expectations, but I’m so glad cause it helps others in the situation and shows people that it’s going to be okay," she says. "It also gives a positive outlook on Down syndrome."

While Powell wasn't expecting the outpouring of love she received on Facebook, she's thrilled by the support, responding in the comments, "I wish I could like and respond to all the comments. Rayce and Tripp have been cuddle buddies even in the NICU! Thank y’all for loving my sweet boys."