'Blue's Clues' Is Taking to the Stage for a Live Show in a Theater Near You

Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage is a musical extravaganza sure to keep your kids singing and dancing long after the show is over.

By Pooja Shah
Published on July 11, 2022

Some good news for Blue's Clues lovers: Nickelodeon's hit preschool TV series Blue's Clues & You! is coming to a stage near you! The new musical adventure will premiere at more than 50 different cities across the United States starting this September. A new generation of kids will learn to fall in love and search for clues with Blue and her friends Magenta, Rainbow Puppy and more. A stage performer has also been cast to play the character of host Josh Dela Cruz to delight and entertain audiences nationwide. Rest assured, your little one (and probably you!) will be singing and dancing in the aisles.

"We are thrilled to bring Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage to families all across the country," says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. "Blue's Clues is a beloved show that has captivated children for generations. We are honored and excited to be bringing such iconic characters to the stage in a riveting, engaging production that the whole family will enjoy."

Fans will discover the joy of singing, dancing, and creativity the Blue's Clues and You way, meaning with endless hugs, friends, and laughter. They will also be equipped with their very own Handy Dandy Notebooks to help figure out Blue's Clues. The premise of the show is for Blue, Josh, and their friends to have some help to conjure up a magical theater show. The audience will have to solve Blue's Clues to find out what Josh needs to make the show. Kids of all ages will watch Josh and Blue skidoo to amazing places, dance and sing through their journey, make a rainbow with Magenta, and float in outer space.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15, with presales beginning today, Monday, July 11. For tickets, frequently answered questions, and a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit www.blues clues live.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
An image of a family watching television.
30+ Best Virtual Theater Performances to Watch With Your Child
An image of a girl in a Santa Claus hat while watching TV.
10 Heartwarming Holiday Shows, Movies, and Specials to Watch as a Family This Month
An image of a screenshot of Blippi.
Will the Real Blippi Please Stand Up?
Two Little Girls Watching TV Eating Snacks
Classic Movies and TV Shows Families Can Watch Together
Kids at Birthday Party with Cake on Faces
The Best Kids' Birthday Party Places
Vacation Spots Joshua Tree National Park
26 Vacation Spots for Families With Big Kids
Directly above shot of family having breakfast on bed in hotel
10 Affordable, Kid-Friendly Hotels That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Sesame Parade Provided
The Ultimate Day Trip To Sesame Place Park
holding love one snuggles
8 Parents Share the Holiday Traditions they Treasure the Most
Universal Studios: Wizarding World of Harry Potter
The 15 Best Amusement Parks for Kids
Happy kids in car wearing sunglasses and santa hats
15 Christmas Vacation Road Trip Ideas for Families That Are 2020 Approved
Family Vacations: Atlantis Paradise Island
The Top 10 Caribbean Resorts for Families
Stressed and frustrated mother with two small children in pajams working in home office
Reddit Thread Shows the Mental Load It Takes To Explain 'Mental Load' to a Partner
People spelling with plastic letters
Mensa Just Welcomed Their Youngest Member—a 2-Year-Old From Kentucky
generic medical examination chair & ultrasound machine
10-Year-Old Child Was Denied an Abortion in Ohio, Traveled to Indiana To Seek Care She Needed
Young woman holding home pregnancy test and looking concerned
Reddit Thread Highlights Fear of Planned Pregnancies After Fall of Roe v. Wade