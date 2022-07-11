'Blue's Clues' Is Taking to the Stage for a Live Show in a Theater Near You

Some good news for Blue's Clues lovers: Nickelodeon's hit preschool TV series Blue's Clues & You! is coming to a stage near you! The new musical adventure will premiere at more than 50 different cities across the United States starting this September. A new generation of kids will learn to fall in love and search for clues with Blue and her friends Magenta, Rainbow Puppy and more. A stage performer has also been cast to play the character of host Josh Dela Cruz to delight and entertain audiences nationwide. Rest assured, your little one (and probably you!) will be singing and dancing in the aisles.

"We are thrilled to bring Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage to families all across the country," says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. "Blue's Clues is a beloved show that has captivated children for generations. We are honored and excited to be bringing such iconic characters to the stage in a riveting, engaging production that the whole family will enjoy."

Fans will discover the joy of singing, dancing, and creativity the Blue's Clues and You way, meaning with endless hugs, friends, and laughter. They will also be equipped with their very own Handy Dandy Notebooks to help figure out Blue's Clues. The premise of the show is for Blue, Josh, and their friends to have some help to conjure up a magical theater show. The audience will have to solve Blue's Clues to find out what Josh needs to make the show. Kids of all ages will watch Josh and Blue skidoo to amazing places, dance and sing through their journey, make a rainbow with Magenta, and float in outer space.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15, with presales beginning today, Monday, July 11. For tickets, frequently answered questions, and a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit www.blues clues live.com.