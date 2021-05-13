Blippi is Looking a Little Different These Days And Parents are Not Happy About the Change

Many fans of the wildly popular children's entertainer are upset after the beloved Blippi debuted a new look. Here's why there is a new Blippi and what this means for your child's favorite character moving forward.

If your kids are massive fans of Blippi, the children's entertainer who boasts more than 12 million YouTube subscribers, you might want to prepare them for this: The Blippi character has undergone some recent changes. And when we say "changes," what we really mean is this: There's a new Blippi actor in town, and kids (and their parents) are not happy to see Blippi replaced. Like, at all.

It all started back in 2019, when angry parents discovered that Blippi's live tour would not feature the actor Stevin John, who both created and plays Blippi on YouTube. Instead, an alternate actor, Clayton Grimm, would play the role on the live tour as a backup Blippi. Parents of Blippi fans were livid and even sought refunds—but that wasn't the last time Blippi would anger fans by using an alternate actor to play the role. Most recently, an Instagram post announced the return of Grimm (also known as "Blippi from the live show").

"Due to popular demand we are bringing more Blippi from The Live Show to you all! Don't miss the launch of 'Learn with Blippi' tomorrow on Blippi's YouTube channel. Who's ready!?," the post reads.

The comments on this post? Well, let's just say people aren't holding back. "When you order from wish and he arrives," one Instagram user writes. "Oh noooo, just like when they replaced Steve in Blues Clues #childhoodtrauma," another adds. Yet another commenter writes: "My 4 year old: 'is that guy dressed up like Blippi for Halloween?'"

Those are among the more benign responses. "I'm sorry but this is disappointing, so you're going to start uploading videos on your channel with someone else playing you? Wow this is insane! We love watching the original Blippi! This is not right," one fan writes. And other chimes in with "Hard pass. We're either team OG Blippi or team no Blippi. We don't play the imposter game. My kid will flip."

But ultimately, it's not the end of the world—or the end of Blippi as we know him. Though kids and parents alike are wondering "why is there a new Blippi?" and "why is Blippi different?" the reality is, the original Blippi isn't being replaced.

"Stevin, the current Blippi, is not going anywhere! He will continue to play Blippi across a range of platforms and media. We are however adding a new Blippi to perform on the new YouTube show!" Team Blippi announced in an Instagram comment below the post.