Blippi Is Living Out His Dream of Becoming a Pro Athlete in a 2022 Winter Olympics Special

The YouTube children’s entertainer partnered with NBC for the Blippi Winter Olympics Dream Special. Fans will see him and his best friend Meekah join three pro athletes as they learn new skills and lessons.

Blippi is taking on a new adventure: seeing what it takes to be a Winter Olympic athlete.

The popular YouTube children's entertainer partnered with NBC for an upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics special ahead of the Olympics in February and Paralympics in March in Beijing, China. Fans will get to see the athletic skills of Blippi and his best friend Meekah in Park City, Utah, as they join Olympic gold medalist Curt Tomasevicz to attempt bobsledding, Kristen Santos for short track speed skating, and Paralympic gold medalist Mike Schultz for some snowboarding.

Along with having fun and learning the basics of each sport, Blippi and Meekah also discover an important lesson on training from each athlete. They find out from Tomasevicz that athletes move their bodies every day; Schultz explains that athletes take time to calm their minds; and Santos points out athletes fuel up with healthy food. The special additionally aims to inspire kids to try something new and reach for their goals.

Left: Blippi and Meekah go bobsledding with Curt Tomasevicz. Center: Blippi and Meekah try snowboarding with Mike Schultz. Right: Blippi and Meekah go short track speed skating with Kristen Santos.

"We are very excited to partner with NBC on a Blippi Winter Olympics Special. Introducing preschoolers to new experiences and people is at the heart of the Blippi brand, along with celebrating curiosity by encouraging children to learn through play. The Olympics teaches children about goal setting and teamwork while also inspiring people through incredible stories—it's a perfect match," Blippi's team tells Parents.com. "The episode is a must watch for families!"

Schultz, a dad of an 8-year-old daughter, adds the special is a wonderful "way to introduce kids to fun new activities" and get them to look forward to outdoor ones. That's more important than ever as kids spent a lot of time isolated indoors during the pandemic. So for families in need of some winter adventure, check out the Blippi Winter Olympics Dream Special airing on Saturday, January 22 (12 p.m. UK time, 4 a.m. PST) on YouTube.