Blippi Actor Stevin John is Going to Be a Dad, Says First Child With His Fiancée is Coming in 2022

Blippi's energetic and curious persona has been providing kids with tons of laughs and entertainment on YouTube since 2014. Now, the man behind the character is about to become a dad himself.

Stevin John, 33, who plays Blippi, made the announcement on his Instagram this morning. He's kissing his fiancé, Alyssa Ingham, who is holding a strip of ultrasound photos. John is sporting a baseball cap, tan hoodie, and puffy vest rather than Blippi's signature beanie, orange suspenders, bow tie, and blue shirt.

The caption read simply, "I'm going to be a Dad! @alyssaingham and I [are] so excited!!! Parenthood coming 2022!"

Immediately, congratulations started rolling in from adoring fans.

"Congratulations! So excited for baby Blippi," one person wrote. "Ahhh, no way!! So excited for ya'll!" another commented. "So thrilled for you guys. Welcome to the parent club," said some else.

And one person pretty much nailed it when they said, "Imagine your dad being Blippi. What a gift."

Baby Blippi is joining a pretty awesome family, and not just because the tiny tyke will have a rad dad (and mom). The new human baby will also have a couple of fur siblings to play with in Lyno and Lilly. (John and Ingham adopted Lilly in November of 2020.)

It's been a whirlwind 12 months for John and Ingham. In addition to adopting a pandemic pup, the couple got engaged in August.

John launched Blippi on YouTube in 2014 after seeing some of the videos his then 2-year-old nephew was watching. He thought they were low-budget and poor quality and that he could do better, and he did, at least in the eyes of kids. Blippi has nearly 14 million subscribers on YouTube, and the show is now available on Hulu and Amazon Prime.

In 2018, John told The Spinoff he wasn't exactly sure why Blippi became such a hit, but he offered some ideas.

"I believe that children are super smart, and they have good intuition. I think they can tell that Blippi is genuine, and I have fun doing what I do. That's one huge thing I have that big companies just can't hire an actor to do.''