20 Baby Names to Consider If You Want Your Kid to Become a Billionaire

When searching for a baby name, you're bound to stumble upon roundups of the trendiest options. But U.K.-based luxury marketplace and VIP concierge service HushHush.com just came out with a list of names most common among billionaires. In other words, these may be the names to go with in case you want to give your little one a leg up on financial success down the road.

By analyzing their internal data and then incorporating information like the Sunday Times "Rich List," the most popular names of the top 500 billionaires of the world, and names that are most popular with wealthy parents in 2019, the company landed on what they're calling "the top 10 baby names for boys and girls who are most likely to become billionaires later in life."

Here are the top 10 lists for boys and girls:

Top 10 Billionaire Baby Names for Boys

John/Jonathan/Jonny David/Dave Thomas/Tommy/Tom Wang Bill/Billy Charles/Charlie Michael/Mike/Mikey Robert/Robbie Mohammed Jim/Jimmy

Top 10 Billionaire Baby Names for Girls

Marie/Maria/Mary Judy/Judith Sofia/Sofie Ann/Anna/Annie Victoria/Vicky/Tori Elizabeth/Beth/Lizzie Abigail/Abby/Abbie Kim MacKenzie Kirsten

Earlier this year, the site released the top millionaire baby names which reads like a list of options given to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry before Prince Archie was born, including names like Edward, William, Elizabeth, Victoria, and Mary.

Whether or not giving your little one a name that royals and/or billionaires love will actually set them up for a lifelong windfall remains to be seen, but hey, it couldn't hurt.