Billie Eilish Debuts a Kids' Clothing Line & the Promos Are Just Too Much

Pop singer Billie Eilish might be best known for her mega-hit single "Bad Guy," but she's also making a name for herself in the fashion world. WWD reports that she launched her merchandise shop, Blohsh, earlier this year with a clothing collection that included sweatshirts, tees, and beanies in neon colors and graphic designs like the ones she herself wears. Now, she's taken it to the next level by debuting a kids' line.

Eilish teased the brand on Sunday, sharing a video to Instagram in which the 17-year-old looks like a manic pixie dream babysitter tumbling around with a bunch of adorable kids who are all wearing neon green.

Then, yesterday, the line officially launched on Eilish's website, featuring items like a neon green hooded sweatshirt available in sizes youth S-L and 2-5/6T, beanies that are available in light green, neon green, and white, tees, onesies, green slime-hued socks, as well as screen-printed fleece tee and shorts sets. Prices range from $20-$60.

You can see an array of items from the line in the ridiculously adorable promo post Eilish shared yesterday, writing, "'BILLIE EILISH KIDS' LINE OUT NOW!!! GO SHOP 4 YA BABIES (posting more from da shoot so u can see all the bebes)."

WWD notes that Eilish previously collaborated with artist Takashi Murakami to create graphic pieces for the collection and was also tapped by MCM to front the brand’s fall 2019 campaign, modeling the brand's bucket hats, bags, and tracksuits. That said, parents psyched to scoop up pieces from the kids' line will surely have plenty of Eilish-created, pint-sized, sartorial goodies to look forward to.