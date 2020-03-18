These Parenting Coronavirus Memes & Tweets Prove You Are Not Alone
In the face of a pandemic, the internet is offering us levity with highly relatable memes about parenting in the time of COVID-19.
This disconcerting moment in history can feel beyond weighty for anyone. If you're a parent navigating child care, health care, your child's school canceled for a set or indefinite period of time, among other challenges, contending with this pandemic is especially stressful. Thankfully, there's a time-honored pastime that we're all sure to be doing more of while practicing social distancing: spending time on social media platforms.
While you'll want to prevent falling down rabbit holes filled with anxiety-spiking news, it can feel comforting to scroll through relatable, humorous posts. Here, several of the best tweets and memes about parenting during the coronavirus outbreak.
1. Licking Is Totally the Same as Hand-washing, Right?
2. Gotta Love Smartasses
3. TFW You Are Not Camera-ready
4. Is Transferring a Possibility?
5. When Is Teacher Appreciation Day?
6. When That Toilet Paper Supply Is Dwindling
7. Suspensions and Expulsions Still Apply
8. People Who Have Given Birth Have Never Been More Prepared
9. Screen Time Limits? Don't Know 'Em!
10. Wine and Spa, Anyone?
11. WFH Life
12. You're Doing Your Best
13. When All That Extra TP Looks Like More Fun Than Toys...
14. Back to Basics
15. We Will Survive
16. I'm Not Crying, You Are
These just go to show that even in this uncertain, isolating moment, we’re all in this together — and we can all use a little more laughter (maybe even more than that extra package of toilet paper).
