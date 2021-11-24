All of the Best Cyber Week Deals for Teens to Shop Now—Up to 70% Off
The holiday season is officially upon us, and this week commences the most wonderful time of the year for online shopping enthusiasts: Cyber Week. Instead of only having one day to shop, online retailers have extended their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to last an entire week, ensuring that there is ample time to shop. For parents, the highly anticipated sale event poses the opportunity to secure the perfect present for the teenagers in their lives. As many know, finding the best gifts for teens isn't an easy feat, which is why we're here to help.
This year, we're seeing major markdowns from popular retailers including Amazon, Target, and Walmart, which are offering deals of 50 percent off across their sites. In recent months, these brands have updated their offerings with stylish clothing, popular beauty, and Instagram-worthy décor options. They're also hot spots for finding industry-leading electronics from Apple, Samsung, and more. Not to mention, they've got all of the latest tech gadgets, video games, and PC gaming essentials that teens want.
To buy: Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (originally $249); amazon.com.
There are also incredible deals on clothing, beauty, and more. If you've got a fashionable teen to shop for, you'll want to make a stop at popular stores like Nordstrom, Madewell, and Abercrombie & Fitch; they're currently hosting sales across their new arrivals and must-have items, which include chic puffer jackets, cozy sweaters, and trendy denim. If your teen has footwear on their list, retailers like UGG, Zappos, and Vans are your best bet. Mejuri, Francesca's, and BaubleBar have discounts on their jewelry offerings, which feature stunning earrings, necklaces, and bracelets.
Loungewear and activewear are more popular than ever this year, and retailers like Gymshark, Outdoor Voices, Alo Yoga, and Girlfriend Collective are treating shoppers to 50 percent off sweatshirts, sweatpants, sports bras, workout leggings, and more. For luxe sleepwear, Calvin Klein, Parade, Brooklinen, Aerie, and washable silk brand Lunya all have impressive deals on their pajamas, robes, bralettes, and underwear.
To buy: Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Sweatshirt, $73 (originally $93); outdoorvoices.com.
Best Cyber Week 2021 Deals for Teens at a Glance
- Amazon, up to 50 percent off electronics, home décor, clothing, beauty, and more
- Walmart, up to 50 percent off electronics home décor, clothing, beauty, and more
- Target, up to 50 percent off electronics home décor, clothing, beauty, and more
- Nordstrom, up to 50 percent off clothing, beauty, shoes, and more
- Ulta, up to 50 percent off select makeup, skincare, hair care, and perfume products
You can save up to 30 percent at fan-favorite beauty retailers like Sephora, Ulta, and Dermstore, which have discounts on popular makeup, skincare, hair care, and perfume products—many of which have reached fame on TikTok, like Freck Beauty, Milk Makeup, and e.l.f. Cosmetics. These best-selling beauty buys are also available in curated gift sets, which are ideal if you're unsure what to get the young glam enthusiast on your list.
If their makeup bags are fully stocked, opt for a LED-lighted vanity mirror from Riki Loves Riki, a Koolatron Skincare Fridge, a silk eye mask from Slip, a Vitruvi essential oil diffuser, or a wireless Hey Dewy Cool Mist Humidifier. Hair tools like the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush, T3 Micro Cura Ionic Hair Dryer, and the ghd Glide Smoothing Hot Brush are also on sale during Cyber Week, along with skincare tools like the Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleanser, the NuFace Facial Toning Device, and the Herbivore Amethyst De-Puffing Face Roller.
To buy: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $34.88 (originally $59.99); amazon.com.
Those looking for savings on room décor will want to check out Urban Outfitters and Wayfair, which have deals up to 80 percent off. In fact, Urban Outfitters is filled with zodiac-themed gifts that will excite every astrology lover, as well as journals, candles, healing crystals, bath bombs, essential oil diffusers, and other wellness presents. Fans of personalized presents will enjoy customized handmade pieces from Etsy or Amazon. There are also plenty of deals on luggage and backpacks from Away, July, and Monos. Not to mention that Backcountry has deals on gear from Yeti, Hydro Flask, and other travel-oriented brands on sale for up to 60 percent off, which is perfect for any outdoorsy teens.
To buy: Away The Everywhere Bag, $147 (originally $245); awaytravel.com
Keep scrolling to find the best Cyber Week deals for teens and score discounts on trendy items such as Fujifilm Instax cameras, Apple AirPods, and Gymshark activewear sets before they sell out.
Laptop and Tablet Deals
- Amazon, up to 50 percent off Fire tablets, Samsung Chromebooks, and more
- Walmart, up to 50 percent off Acer Chromebooks, Gateway Ultra Slim Notebooks, MSI Gaming Laptops, and more
- Target, up to 50 percent off HP Chromebooks, Asus Laptops, Samsung Galaxy Tablets, Amazon Fire Tablets, Amazon Kindles, and more
- Best Buy, up to 25 percent off Apple Macbooks, iPads, and eiMac monitors
- Dell, up to 45 percent off select laptops and PCs
- Microsoft, up to $750 off select laptops, tablets, and bundles
- Lenovo, up to 65 percent off sitewide
- HP, up to 57 percent off select products
Other Tech Deals
- Amazon, up to 50 percent off Sony Headphones, Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones, FitBits, TCL Roku Smart TVs, Nikon Cameras, Razr Gaming Inputs, FujiFilm Instax Instant Cameras, and more
- Walmart, up to 25 percent off PC gaming monitors, keyboards, headsets, mice, and more
- Target, up to 40 percent off video game controllers, Apple AirPods Pro, Theragun Massage Guns, LG Smart TVs, GoPro Action Cameras, and more
- Best Buy, up to 35 percent off Apple Watch SE, Canon imageClass Printers, Cricut Makers, Sony Smart Google TV, and more
- Gamestop, up to 60 percent off games for Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch, and more
- Canon, up to $200 off select cameras and lenses
- JBL, up to 50 percent off select headphones
- Xbox, up to 67 percent off select games
- Anker, up to 35 percent off sitewide
- Soundcore, up to $40 off Liberty Air 2 Pro Wireless Earbuds
Clothing Deals
- UGG, up to 60 percent off seasonal styles
- Old Navy, 50 percent off all purchases
- Nike, up to 50 percent off sitewide (plus an additional 20 percent off select styles with code BLACKFRIDAY
- American Eagle, up to 30 percent off sitewide
- Aerie, up to 40 percent off sitewide
- PacSun, up to 40 percent off sitewide
- Gymshark, up to 70 percent off sitewide
- Abercrombie & Fitch, 30 percent off sitewide
- Nordstrom, up to 50 percent off
- Nordstrom Rack, up to 70 percent off
- Zappos, 50 percent off sitewide
- Shein, up to 80 percent off sitewide (plus 10 percent off orders $29+, 15 percent off orders of $69+, and 20 percent off of $169+)
- PrettyLittleThing, 60 percent off sitewide with code PINK60
- Free People, up to 50 percent off sale items
- Mejuri, 20 percent off purchases of $150+
- Adidas, up to 50 percent off sitewide
- H&M, up to 50 percent off select styles
- Vans, up to 30 percent off select items
- Forever 21, up to 70 percent off sitewide
- Calvin Klein, 30 percent off underwear, 40 percent off apparel, and an extra 50 percent off sale
- DSW, select brands and styles up to 25 percent off
- Madewell, 30 percent off sitewide with the code OHJOY (plus an additional 10 percent off on Cyber Monday)
- Lunya, 26 percent off sitewide
- ModCloth, up to 40 percent off with code FRIDAY40 (plus daily doorbusters)
- Francesca's, up to 50 percent off on new arrivals (plus an extra $100 off purchases $75+ with code CHEERS)
- Girlfriend Collective, 30 percent off sitewide
- Outdoor Voices, up to 25 percent off
- Bandier, up to 30 percent off sitewide
- Alo Yoga, up to 20 percent off sitewide
- Beyond Yoga, 30 percent off sitewide
- BaubleBar, 30 percent off sitewide
- Urban Outfitters, up to 30 percent off sale items
- Amazon, up to 30 percent off clothing, accessories, and shoes for men and women
- Walmart, up to 60 percent off clothing, accessories, and shoes for men and women
- Target, up to 50 percent off clothing, accessories, and shoes for men and women
- Parade, up to 30 percent off sitewide
Beauty Deals
- Ulta, up to 50 percent off makeup, skincare, and hair care best-sellers from Tarte, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Too Faced, Urban Decay Cosmetics, Redken, Lancôme, and more.
- Sephora, 20 percent off for Rogue Members, 15 percent off for VIB Members, 10 percent off for Insider Members with code YAYHOLIDAY (plus daily beauty deals on popular brands and items)
- Billie, 20 percent off purchases $30+ with code YAY20
- Athena Club, 30 percent off sitewide with code SALE30
- Herbivore, up to 25 percent off sitewide (plus a free gua sha with purchases $100+ using code THANKS25)
- Nordstrom, up to 50 percent off
- Kosas, 20 percent off purchases of $25+, 25 percent off purchases $50+ , 30 percent off purchases of $75+
- CVS, up to 20 percent off purchases of $60+ with code SAVE20
- Fenty Beauty, up to 75 percent off select items
- Fenty Skin, up to 75 percent off select items
- Supergoop, 20 percent off sitewide
- Freck Beauty, 30 percent off sitewide
- Peace Out Skincare, 30 percent off sitewide and free shipping (20 percent off acne offerings)
- REN Skincare, 25 percent off sitewide
- Versed, 20 percent off sitewide
- Youth To The People, 25 percent off sitewide
- Briogeo, up to 25 percent off sitewide
- Kopari, 25 percent off sitewide
- Tula, 25 percent off sitewide (40 percent off supersize products)
- Mario Badescu, 25 percent off with code CYBER25
- MAC Cosmetics, 30 percent off sitewide
- about-face, 40 percent off sitewide
- Dermstore, 30 percent off with code BLACK
- e.l.f. Cosmetics, 25 percent off purchases of $30+ (40 percent off purchases of $30+ for Loyality Members)
- Foreo, up to 50 percent off sitewide
- Tarte, 30 percent off with code CYBERSZN
- Too Faced Cosmetics, 30 percent off sitewide
- Alleyoop, 20 percent off sitewide
- Glow Recipe, 20 percent off sitewide with code CYBER
Décor, Journals, Supplies, and Gear Deals
- Urban Outfitters, up to 25 percent off sale items
- Etsy, up to 60 percent off
- Bed, Bath & Beyond, 25 percent off entire purchase
- Amazon, up to 30 percent off room furniture
- Walmart, up to 30 percent off bedding, room décor, furniture, and more
- Target, up to 20 percent off bedding, mattresses, and décor
- Anthropologie, up to 30 percent off sitewide
- Baggu, 20 percent off sitewide
- Ban.do, 30 percent off sitewide.
- The Paper Store, 20 percent off entire purchase
- Papier, 20 percent off sitewide
- Gravity, 30 percent off all purchases with code BLACKFRIDAY30
- Monos, up to 35 percent sitewide
- Macy's, up to 70 percent off and an extra 20 percent off with code CYBER!
- The Container Store, up to 40 percent off clearance (plus limited-time deals on various items)
- Otherland Candles, up to 20 percent off on candle bundles
- Homesick Candles, save 15 percent off on orders $30+, 25% off orders $65+, and 35% off orders of $100+
- Brooklinen, 20 percent off sitewide
- Riki Loves Riki, 27 percent off sitewide
- Backcountry, up to 60 percent off sitewide
- Away, up to 40 percent off
- MASKC, 45 percent off with code CYBER
- Wayfair, up to 80 percent off
- July, save up to $200 when you buy two or more items