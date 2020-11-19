Tons of Black Friday Deals Have Already Dropped—Here Are Our Top Picks

Including baby, home, and tech items.
By Bridget Degnan
November 19, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Need a boost of holiday cheer? Santa approves of you shopping these early Black Friday deals to help you de-stress this season.

Black Friday falls on November 27 (a.k.a. the day after Thanksgiving), but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to make your purchases. Major retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart have already released incredible discounts on some of 2020’s most sought-after items. And the best part is you can take advantage of these markdowns from your laptop or smartphone without ever having to step foot in a store. Goodbye crowds and long lines, hello pajamas and wine.

With so many items currently on sale, we’re highlighting the ones that are definitely worth adding to your virtual cart. Keep scrolling to discover can’t-miss prices on baby, home, tech, and kitchen products. Tip: Shipping has been unpredictable this year, so try to order your gifts as early as possible to avoid unnecessary hassle.

Best Early Black Friday Baby Deals:

  • Graco Grows4Me 4-in-1 Car Seat, $200 (originally $250); amazon.com
  • Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack, $40 (originally $70); amazon.com
  • Graco Solano 4-in-1 Convertible Crib with Drawer, $180 (originally $200); amazon.com
  • Cat and Jack Toddler Quilted Puffer Jacket, $14 (originally $20); target.com
  • Upsimples Baby Swaddle Blanket Set, $17 (originally $29); amazon.com

Best Early Black Friday Home and Tech Deals:

  • Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush, $40 (originally $70); amazon.com
  • Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $129 (originally $159); amazon.com
  • PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus 10 Quart, $99 (originally $129); walmart.com
  • Anker Eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $129 (originally $250); walmart.com
  • Sony Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, $148 (originally $280); amazon.com
