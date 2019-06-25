Bekah Martinez's Water Birth Video Is Incredibly Powerful to Watch

Image zoom Antonio V. Oquias/shutterstock

Regardless of whether you've given birth yourself, are expecting, or plan to one day, watching a labor and delivery can be an extremely moving experience. It can also be truly educational and empowering. Reassuring viewers that birth doesn't have to be scary, Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez took to YouTube to share an 8-minute behind-the-scenes look at the birth of her first child, Ruth Ray, who she and boyfriend Grayston Leonard welcomed on February 2.

In an intro that was shot more recently, Martinez shared that she labored at home for 28 hours before heading over to the Natural Birth Center in Los Angeles where her photographer began taking stills and video. She noted that she was 9 centimeters dilated at this point and would end up laboring for another three hours before welcoming her baby girl in an unmedicated water birth.

Before the birthing footage, Martinez warns, "If you're uncomfortable seeing birth, blood, body hair or nipples, please think twice before watching or commenting."

Here's the stunning video.

On her YouTube post and Instagram, Martinez shared, "I’m so so happy to be sharing this experience with you all. It was the best day of my life and I’ve never felt so powerful. I know there will inevitably be comments that say something along the lines of, 'I think this should be kept private!' and here’s the thing...just because YOU want to keep certain experiences private doesn’t mean everyone else should. I benefitted greatly from watching natural birth vids in preparation for my own, and I want to share my experience so hopefully other women will be encouraged and less fearful should they take a similar route."

Wracking up over 50K likes on Instagram in two days, commenters have commended Martinez for sending an important message to other women.

One follower named AshleyO119 wrote, "Does anybody else ball their eyes out every time they watch a birth video?! That moment when mama lays her eyes on her baby for the first time. What an amazing moment, thank you for sharing it with the world!! You were so calm and collected, such an inspiration. I also love how your mom was such a big support for you alongside your partner."

Another named Emma Adreina wrote, "Oh my God I just watched it and it’s so amazing. You were so lucky you weren’t ripped. I had 3 stitches and thank god I was at the hospital where surgical medical attention was immediate. You are so strong! Congrats mama! Can’t believe you’re so sane after this experience so unbelievably real!!"

Jeannette Ogden commented, "I’M HERE FOR THIS - you’re stunning and so frickin strong."

Props to Martinez for sharing this stunning, intimate moment. No doubt other moms will be energized and encouraged by the new mom's awe-inspiring experience.