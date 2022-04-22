Barbie Wants You To Have the Ultimate Glamping Experience in Her Real-life RV

Barbie is opening up her DreamCamper to her fans. Here's how to live out your Barbie fantasy in the great outdoors.

What's better than playing Barbie campout with her decked out pink RV? How about staying in a life-size version of the doll's impressive camper? If you and your family have ever dreamed of living out your Barbie fantasy camping in the great outdoors, this is your chance, because now, Barbie is an RVShare owner and wants to open up her DreamCamper to her biggest fans.

As the iconic toy said in her RVShare listing, "My life keeps me busy working over 200 careers, vlogging or starring in movies with my sisters and friends." Her idea of a break from her hectic schedule? Well, camping with her friends, of course. "My favorite campsite activities are birdwatching, stargazing from the camper rooftop and roasting marshmallows over the fire pit," Barbie also said on the RVShare site.

Barbie and Friend inside the RV Credit: CAMP_Stacie Hess

If all of this sounds like your family's ideal getaway, here's what you need to know: From now until April 23, 2022, Barbie lovers can enter to win a 3-day, 2-night vacation in Bonelli Bluffs, California. The lucky winner stays in a DreamCamper modeled after the doll-size original. It's pink, of course, and features a kitchenette with all the accessories Barbie and her friends and your family would need to cook a meal to enjoy outdoors, under the pop-open canopy. There's a stovetop and oven as well as a fridge—and the "amaze" RV comes stocked with utensils plus toiletries and all the conveniences Barbie uses while she's away from her Dreamhouse.

The winning family of four will kick off their dream glamping trip on April 29 through May 1, 2022 with a stay at Southern California's Bonelli Bluffs RV Resort & Campground. The idyllic lakefront location boasts mountain views, swimming pools and outdoor fire pits where Barbie enjoys roasting those marshmallows under the stars. All you have to do for a chance to win is enter here; there's no purchase necessary. The winning family, who must have kids between the ages of 3 and 12, also receives some sweet Barbie-themed prizes, including a Dynacraft bike and a doll-sized DreamCamper to take home and relive your favorite moments from the vaca—and more.