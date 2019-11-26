Baby Yoda Gift Guide: Where to Find 'The Child' Merch Now

Image zoom The Child is a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests. THE MANDALORIAN streams exclusively on Disney+. Courtesy of Disney+

Star Wars fans can't get enough of Disney+'s series The Mandalorian, which features what appears to be a pint-sized version of the one of the most famous characters in the entire franchise: Baby Yoda aka "The Child." The character is ridiculously adorable, and you know what that means: People need Baby Yoda gifts, and, with the holiday season here, they need them now.

Wanting to appease swag-seeking Star Wars lovers, Disney has quickly released some merchandise featuring The Child. As if that wasn't exciting enough, a source close to the matter at Disney tells Parents.com that fans will be able to pre-order Baby Yoda plush toys in the coming weeks, and other items will be rolling out in the coming months. Meanwhile, Toy company Hasbro has also announced they would be releasing a line of Baby Yoda toys and products due to public demand.

If you need your cute fix immediately, here are several Baby Yoda merchandise (both official and unofficial) that's currently available.

1. Baby Yoda decal

Snag this "aww"-worthy sticker featuring Baby Yoda to throw on your laptop or car. It's $7.49 on Amazon.

2. Baby Yoda tee

Image zoom Amazon

Amazon also has Baby Yoda T-shirt options available, like this one, which comes in men, women, or youth sizes, and is $22.99.

3. The Child Acrylic Tumbler

Image zoom ShopDisney.com

Want to sip your cold brew out of a cup that sports Baby Yoda? Go right ahead, thanks to this tumbler on ShopDisney.com for $14.95.

4. The Child Speck Phone Case

Image zoom ShopDisney.com

Throw your iPhone into a snazzy, slim, Baby Yoda phone case that provides 8-foot drop protection. It's $44.95 on ShopDisney.com.

5. The Child Mug

Image zoom ShopDisney.com

Sip your morning matcha out of this forest green-lined Mandalorian Baby Yoda mug. It's $19.95 on ShopDisney.com.

6. Baby Yoda Onesie

If you want to put your L.O. in a onesie that pays tribute to The Child, you can grab this onesie that points out Baby Yoda's age in The Mandalorian. It's $16 on Etsy.

7. Baby Yoda PopSocket

Image zoom Amazon.com

Get a grip on your phone with The Child PopSocket for $16.99 on Amazon.

8. Baby Yoda Christmas Tree Ornament

3-D printed in high-quality resin, this ornament is a fast way to incorporate The Child into your Christmas decor. It's $20 on Etsy.

9. The Child Baseball Jersey

Image zoom ShopDisney.com

Go Team Baby Yoda! This official merch baseball jersey is $22.95 on ShopDisney.com.