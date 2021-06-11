Baby Spas Are a Thing, According to This TikTok Mom

If you've ever wondered what it might be like to treat your little one to a day of pampering, look no further than this mom's TikTok about taking her baby to the spa.

Given all the hard work parents of babies put in, there's no doubt they deserve a spa day every now and then. But what about babies themselves? A mom on TikTok recently highlighted how even the tiniest among us could benefit from a day of pampering.

Athena Ashley Bates recently shared a clip in which she counted down the hours to taking her son to "the baby spa"-aka Snuggles 'n Bubbles in Toronto, Canada. Once she and her baby arrive to the luxe facility designed for little ones, he gets a massage and hydrotherapy.

Commenters chimed in that they were Googling to find a similar spot near them.

The business' website explains that they offer massage and hydrotherapy for children aged 3 to 6 months, and all services are performed by Registered Massage Therapists (RMTs). They even take insurance.

As excited as parents on TikTok sounded to take their baby to the spa, it seems like businesses like Snuggles 'n Bubbles are still few and far between. There's at least one other baby spa that's gotten some buzz-in Perth, Australia!