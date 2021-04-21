'Baby Shark Live!' is Returning in June With Shows Across the U.S.
Get ready to sing some doo, doo, doos when Baby Shark Live! hits the road again starting in June. See the tour dates and how to get tickets.
Some good news for Baby Shark lovers: Baby Shark Live! will hit the road again in June after a year hiatus due to the pandemic. As families get ready to sing some doo, doo, doos, the production team says COVID-19 safety measures are also being taken.
"We're thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live! back to stages across the country," says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live, the company producing and promoting the live event. "Audiences have been waiting over a year for live entertainment to responsibly return and while we plan to continue offering memorable experiences for the entire family, our priority is to keep everyone safe and protected by working with venue and health officials in every city." (Families are encouraged to reach out to their local venue to learn more about safety protocols.)
The first Baby Shark Live! tour hit more than 30 cities across North America in 2019. The live show is based on Baby Shark and the viral earworm from Pinkfong, children's educational brand of South Korea's SmartStudy. Together they go on a sea adventure while singing and dancing to songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, and Monkey Banana. Of course, the show wouldn't be complete without the Baby Shark song too.
Tickets go on sale on Thursday, April 22, and can be purchased online at babysharklive.com. More shows will be added soon. But view the upcoming dates below:
- June 1: Comerica Center—Frisco, Texas
- June 2: H-E-B Center—Cedar Park, Texas
- June 3: Ford Arena—Beaumont, Texas
- June 4: Stride Bank Center—Enid, Oklahoma
- June 5: Ralston Arena—Ralston, Nebraska
- June 6: Stormont Vail Events Center—Topeka, Kansas
- June 7: Alliant Energy PowerHouse—Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- June 9: First Interstate Arena—Billings, Montana
- June 10: Bismarck Event Center Arena—Bismarck, North Dakota
- June 11: Scheels Arena—Fargo, North Dakota
- June 12: Fine Arts Theatre—Rapid City, South Dakota
- June 13: Tyson Events Center—Sioux City, Iowa
- June 15: Tony's Pizza Event Center—Salina, Kansas
- June 16: Family Arena—St. Charles, Missouri
- June 17: BancorpSouth Arena—Tupelo, Mississippi
- June 18: Knoxville Civic Coliseum—Knoxville, Tennessee
- June 19: Pensacola Bay Center—Pensacola, Florida
- June 20: James Brown Arena—Augusta, Georgia
- June 22: Martin Luther King, Jr. Arena—Savannah, Georgia
- June 23: Von Braun Center—Huntsville, Alabama
- June 25: Moran Theatre—Jacksonville, Florida
- June 26: Ruth Eckerd Hall—Clearwater, Florida
- June 27: Hertz Arena—Fort Myers, Florida
- June 28: Silver Spurs Arena—Kissimmee, Florida
Comments