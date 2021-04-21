'Baby Shark Live!' is Returning in June With Shows Across the U.S.

Some good news for Baby Shark lovers: Baby Shark Live! will hit the road again in June after a year hiatus due to the pandemic. As families get ready to sing some doo, doo, doos, the production team says COVID-19 safety measures are also being taken.

"We're thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live! back to stages across the country," says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live, the company producing and promoting the live event. "Audiences have been waiting over a year for live entertainment to responsibly return and while we plan to continue offering memorable experiences for the entire family, our priority is to keep everyone safe and protected by working with venue and health officials in every city." (Families are encouraged to reach out to their local venue to learn more about safety protocols.)