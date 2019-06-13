Baby Shark Live is On Tour and Coming to a City Near You

Image zoom WowWee

June 13, 2019

Would your kids go wild for a theater full of people singing "Baby Shark" along with the singers who made the tune such a catchy viral hit? Then you’re in luck, because the humans behind the shark song are hitting the road this summer for a North American tour with 100 show dates.

One hundred U.S. and Canadian cities are destined to be singing “Baby Shark,” probably for the entire summer—every day leading up to the concert in anticipation and every day after because you know your kiddo will never stop singing it after seeing the song live. Baby Shark Live! will be brought to the stage by Pinkfong, the South Korean masterminds behind the song.

According to the Baby Shark Live website, the show invites the audience to “Take an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark as he joins his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through some of your favorite new and classic songs!”

It promises to have kids dancing in the aisles while learning shapes, numbers and colors. Performances will include “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Monkey Banana Dance,” and (obviously) “Baby Shark.”

The grand children’s song and dance tour will begin in October 2019 and the full list of tour dates will be released July 9.