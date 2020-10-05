Babies Born in October Are Most Likely to Be Rich and Famous

It's no surprise that expecting parents like to imagine every possible detail—every what-if—of their baby-to-be. Heck, when I was pregnant with my now 2-year-old I wondered if all the heartburn really meant he'd be born with a full head of hair—and even shelled out extra cash to get more of a glimpse at him with a 3D/4D ultrasound. Spoiler alert: He was.

As parents patiently wait for their babies to join the family, it's hard not to question what they'll look like, what their personalities will be like, and what they'll do in their life. Will they be happy? Will they be strong? Will they be successful? That's where Play Like Mum comes in.

Looking at a list of the 300 most successful celebrities and billionaires as pulled from the Forbes Billionaires List, Forbes Celebrity 100, as well as lists from Money Inc, Business Insider, and Bauer Media, the U.K. toy company analyzed when the influencers were born. Turns out that most successful people were born in October, with June and July not far behind. Indeed, celebs bringing in the big bucks like Bill Gates and Kim Kardashian have October birthdays, while Kanye West celebrates in June and Jennifer Lopez in July. Could there actually be something to it?

Here were the findings, ranked from most to least successful birth month:

October: 36 birthdays June: 30 birthdays July: 28 birthdays January: 27 birthdays April: 27 birthdays September: 27 birthdays May: 25 birthdays March: 23 birthdays August: 21 birthdays February: 20 birthdays December: 19 birthdays November: 17 birthdays

For parents with babies born in October: Hooray! Your kid's going to be a superstar! For parents with babies born in November: Remember, this isn't actually scientific at all. Your little one's going to be just fine! Just think, Jeff Bezos is the world's richest person and his birth month—January—ranks fourth on this list.

What can you focus on to really ensure your kid will be successful one day? Loving them, keeping them healthy, teach them good values, and foster their imaginations. Let them be themselves.