How Your Family Can Help Australia Fight Devastating Brushfires

Image zoom Kate Geraghty/The SMH/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

The world is gasping as Australia faces a national crisis in the form of unprecedented levels of destruction caused by wildfires that have claimed the lives of at least 25 people and over 1,500 destroyed homes. NPR is reporting that fire officials in New South Wales said this morning that 69 fires remained uncontained, with a total of 136 fires in the state. Ecologists at the University of Sydney estimate that up to 480 million animals may have perished, including up to 8,000 koalas. And smoke has covered busy metropolitan areas, such as Sydney and Melbourne.

The cause? The Climate Council, an independent, community-funded climate organization, points out that we're now dealing with more dangerous, longer brushfire seasons, drought, drier fuels and soils, and record-breaking heat as a result of the climate crisis.

Given the enormous devastation, a $1.4 billion bushfire recovery fund has been created to help residents, businesses and farmers, according to an announcement from Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The country also needs other aid sources and to cover the high cost of fighting the fires. Morrison said, "Whatever it takes, and whatever it costs, we will ensure Australians get the support they need to rebuild and recover from these bushfires."

Here, several ways you and your family can help.

Support the firefighters

The majority of the fires are being fought by volunteer firefighting services. And over the past month, American and Canadian firefighters and fire experts have been flown to pitch in. According to the BBC, approximately 3,000 firefighters are on the ground every day battling blazes.

A few ways to support the firefighting efforts:

Donate to relief and recovery funds

In addition to Australia's Red Cross Disaster relief and recovery fund, which helps support evacuation centers and recovery programs for the affected communities, here are a few more funds and organizations that could use donations:

Give funds to aid wildlife

Speak out