9 Free Audible Books for Kids

Self-isolation and school closures have everyone a little antsy and more than a little stressed these days. Trying to integrate educational opportunities for your homebound kids into your day can feel overwhelming and sometimes tedious, but it doesn't all have to be worksheets and online games–Audible books for kids are a great way to add stories to your day.

We know what you're wondering because we were, too: Wait, is Audible free right now? Audible recently announced a brand new section of audio titles that are completely free—no Audible subscription or wondering how to get more credits necessary! And since free Audible books for kids are a surefire way to break up the monotony of self-isolation, this mix of classic treasures and modern faves is sure to please. The eclectic catalog is full of titles, so there's something for everyone in the family—not just the kids.

But when it comes to keeping children entertained at home (which we know is most likely priority number one right about now), we rounded up a few of our favorite free audiobooks for every age to get you started.

Toddlers and Preschoolers: Audible Stories for Ages 2-5

Timeless Tales of Beatrix Potter A timeless favorite, Beatrix Potter's tales of Peter Rabbit, Benjamin Bunny, Squirrel Nutkin, and all the other wonderful woodland characters are sure to delight your children and bring a nostalgic smile to your face as well.

Just So Stories: How the Leopard Got His Spots Another classic, this one by Rudyard Kipling, gives fanciful explanations for why animals look the way they do—in this case, why the mighty leopard is covered in spots.

The House at Pooh Corner Introduce your little ones to the magic of Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and the rest of the gang with A.A. Milne's beloved collection The House at Pooh Corner. Ten beloved stories will keep your kids enraptured for hours in the Hundred-Acre Wood.

School-Aged Kids: Audible Stories for Ages 6-10

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Jules Verne's 1870 adventure story tells the tale of Captain Nemo, his submarine the Nautilus, and a deep-sea monster hunt gone wrong. Widely acclaimed as one of the best adventure stories ever written, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea will captivate elementary and middle grade students and set their imaginations alight.

Quest for the Diamond Sword: A Minecraft Gamer's Adventure If you have a Minecraft lover at home, then this story is the perfect choice. Set in everyone's favorite pixelated world, listeners will follow Steve on a quest to mine the most powerful diamonds in the Overworld so he can craft a diamond sword to protect himself and the villagers from a horde of zombies.

Camp Red Moon If your kids like to up the creepy factor, everyone's favorite middle-grade thriller writer, R.L. Stine, has the story for them! Camp Red Moon is full of super spooky fun that is sure to give your big kids the best kind of fright!

Tweens and Teens: Audible Stories for Ages 10 and Up

Dreadnought A superhero story with a modern, progressive twist! Main character Danny inherits superhero powers from a fallen hero, only they don't just change her on the inside, they change her on the outside as well. A wonderful transgender coming-of-age tale, Dreadnought, written by April Daniels, is an entertaining listen and does double-duty by centering a trans main character!

Truesight For fantasy and sci-fi fans, David Stahler's Truesight is a must-listen. In a colony where every resident is blind, things change quickly for 12-year-old Jacob as he begins to experience severe pain in his eyes.

Hollow City: The Second Novel of Miss Peregrine's Peculiar Children The follow-up to the wildly popular Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs, Hollow City picks up where Peculiar Children left off. After their escape, Jacob and his friends head for London and experience more peculiarities along the way!