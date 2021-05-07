Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

People are going to great lengths to score the Home Goods staple and TikTok is teeming with videos about the trend.

Are You a Rae Dunn Mom? TikTok Is Documenting How Far Fans Go for the Home Decor

Whether you're a regular at HomeGoods or you love creating Pinterest boards filled with items that speak to your personal aesthetic, you can probably relate to the "Rae Dunn women" of the world. Or perhaps you even identify as one. These pottery-obsessed shoppers have recently achieved notoriety on TikTok. Here's what you need to know about the trend.

Where the Rae Dunn Brand Originated

Rae Dunn is a pottery brand originated by a woman of the same name who eventually sold it to a company called Magenta, which now mass produces products under her name in China, according to WhereWeSummer.com. If you've ever seen plates, mugs, or other home decor displaying simple words in what looks like all caps, black Papyrus font (e.g. "Live. Laugh. Love."), then you're already familiar with the label.

You can score the line's products on Amazon, but they're also sold at stores like Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods.

Why Rae Dunn Is Blowing Up on TikTok

It's a total craze! People—often moms with kitchens to decorate—love it. Self-described obsessives will fill their entire kitchens or even homes with the brand.

You can find videos of happy collectors grabbing another piece or even slightly sarcastic partners revealing their wives' entire cupboards full of the stuff.

And TikTok has been documenting how far folks will go to get their hands on the brand. In one of the most jaw-dropping viral clips, shoppers go mad for the items, buying them out as soon as the stores get them in stock. It's not as bad as watching people fight over TVs or the hot new toy on Black Friday, but it's not that far off.

The voiceover on the clip notes, "My first part-time job was at Marshalls [which] is owned by the TJX corporation that owns Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, a bunch of those stores. The first time I ever did an opening shift for Marshalls, I was told by my manager to watch out for the Rae Dunn women. And I was like, 'What's a Rae Dunn woman?' They basically told me that it was this group of women who would go [from store to store to] and buy out all the Rae Dunn."

While some are collecting Rae Dunn items for themselves, others aim to upsell it online. In fact, there are lots of Facebook groups dedicated to buying and selling RD finds.

But regardless of why it appeals, the fact is that the brand has a way of leading to obsession and is even putting some fans in massive debt. One told WhenWeSummer.com, "I spent over $15,000 in 6 months. It consumes my every thought…I even think of it when trying to fall asleep. Nearly cost me my marriage."

While scouting out and scooping up affordable, cute decor is undoubtedly universally appealing, no plate or mug is worth going into massive debt or wrecking a relationship. Here's hoping all this TikTok teasing will help some of the most infatuated fans find the humor in their obsession—and perhaps even back away from the sale rack. Or grab another mug! Can't have too many, right?