Amy Schumer Says She Wouldn't Need to "Cope" if Her Son Has Autism Like His Dad

New mom Amy Schumer had the best response to an Instagram commenter asking about her husband Chris Fischer's autism diagnosis and the possibility her baby son Gene might also be diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in the future. The commenter asked how Schumer would "cope" in that situation, and the comedian quickly set him straight, saying it wouldn't be a matter of 'coping' at all.

Schumer posted an adorable photo with her son asking her fans if they'd be interested in seeing a documentary series about her pregnancy and birth journey and while some comments were affirmative, one nay vote stood out. The comment read, "Not really, honestly. I think you're great, I just feel like it's self-serving and overdone. I'd like to see a documentary of you discovering your mate is diagnosed with autism and how you cope with the possibility that your child will be on the spectrum..."

Schumer replied, "How I cope? I don't see being on the spectrum as a negative thing. My husband is my favorite person I've ever met. He's kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn't like that?"

The comedian talked about Fischer's ASD diagnosis on her recent comedy special, telling touching stories of how they fell in love and a couple of gaffs that came along with their different ways of communicating. Of Gene, Schumer added in her IG comment, "I will pay attention and try and provide him with the tools he needs to overcome whatever challenges come up like all parents."

In typical Schumer fashion, she added a quip at the end. "I'd be disappointed if he liked the Big Bang Theory and Nascar not if he has ASD."