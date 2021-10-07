America's Kindest Family Teams Up With Tyson to Address Food Insecurity

Upon winning Parents magazine's America's Kindest Family contest, the Barrón family selected the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma as the recipient of $45,000 worth of food, courtesy of Tyson Brand.

America's Kindest Family teamed up with Tyson Brand to make a heartwarming donation. Last week, Parents magazine revealed that the Barrón Family of Edmond, Oklahoma was America's Kindest Family of 2021 after a nationwide search with more than 500 contest entries. And this week, Tyson Brand donated $45,000 worth of food to the Oklahoma-based family's charity of choice: the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Luke, 39, and Holly Barrón, 38, share children Reid, 7, Holden, 4, and Conley, 2, as well as son Keaton, who died in May 2018 at 8 years old after a battle with leukemia.

"The Barrón family selected the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, located in their hometown Edmond, Oklahoma, as the donation recipient," notes Lauren Talbert, Tyson's senior brand manager. "We are proud to donate Tyson Brand products to an organization that's near and dear to their heart."

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, founded in 1980, distributes food through a network of more than 1,300 community-based partner agencies and schools in 53 counties in central and western Oklahoma. The organization is also committed to educating the public on hunger, advocating for those living with hunger, and providing access to additional resources.

In response to the Tyson Brand donation, Stacy Dykstra, CEO of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, notes, "We are very grateful to the Barróns for recommending us for the Tyson Brand donation that will help provide more than 30,000 meals for our fellow Oklahomans who are food insecure."

Food insecurity among American families has risen in the wake of the pandemic. According to the USDA's latest Household Food Insecurity in the United States report, released in September 2021, 7.6 percent of U.S. households with children were food insecure in 2020 (up from 6.5 percent in 2019) and very low food security among children was 0.8 percent (an increase from 0.6 percent in 2019).

To Tyson's Talbert, it's no surprise that the Barróns opted to zero in on a timely concern facing their fellow Oklahomans and Americans. "The Barrón family is the definition of kindness," she says. "Although they have been through an unimaginable experience losing their son to leukemia, they've decided to carry out Keaton's legacy and honor him each day by helping others. The Barrón family's perseverance, selflessness, and optimism inspires all of us at Tyson to be better and do better."

Back in January 2018, Keaton started the K Club, which continues to work to "spread kindness around the world through random acts of kindness." The foundation places a "special emphasis" on helping pediatric cancer patients and their families.