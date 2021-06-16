American Girl Has a New Book Aiming to Give Kids the Tools And Courage to Stand Up to Racism

Millennials likely remember time traveling back to 1912 with American Girl Samantha or 1864 with Addy. These days, the American Girl brand continues to live on and make history lovers of kids of all ages. And now, the 35-year-old brand is making moves to help girls stand up to racism by releasing a new addition of their award-winning Smart Girl's Guide series called Race & Inclusion.

Written by Deanna Singh, founder and chief change agent of Flying Elephant, a holding company for multiple social ventures designed to shift power to marginalized communities, the book is meant to help girls stand up to racism and equip them with the knowledge to break societal barriers and create positive change, according to a statement from American Girl.

On Instagram, Singh celebrated the book's release, noting, "This book was written to help start conversations and answer girls' questions about race, racism, and anti-racism-and to show girls the importance that inclusion can have on the world. I'm elated to be able to make an impact at all stages, and I couldn't be happier to share stories and knowledge bringing light to the racial diversity and multidimensionality of girls today."

American Girl also recruited expert advisors Traci Baxley, Ed.D., a professor of multicultural education and curriculum and instruction at Florida Atlantic University, and Deborah Rivas-Drake, Ph.D., a professor of education and psychology at the University of Michigan, to review the manuscript and illustrations.

The 100-page book features covers a wide variety of topics from race and systemic racism to practicing compassion and being an ally. In addition to tips, it also presents readers with questions, quizzes, and challenges to help with comprehension.

Race & Inclusion is the latest example of the brand's commitment to create content that helps advance racial equity. American Girl fans can check out stories written by Black women and featuring Black heroines in the site's free online library. American Girl has also launched a new Conversations for Change series that highlights amazing young women of various backgrounds and experiences who are making a difference in their communities and the world around them.