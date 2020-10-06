Amazon’s Quietly Releasing Early Prime Day Deals — These Are the Ones We’re Shopping

Score incredible discounts on baby, home, and tech essentials.
By Bridget Degnan
October 06, 2020
In response to the impacts of COVID-19, Amazon pushed back Prime Day 2020 from July to October. For those of you who love to get an early start on holiday shopping, this delay actually worked out in your favor. 

The 48-hour marathon of deals begins on Tuesday, October 13 at 12 a.m. PST and ends on Wednesday, October 14 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Within these two days, Prime members can expect to score incredible bargains on over 1 million items, ranging from home to electronics to toys. Plus, there will be thousands of lightning deals dropping throughout the sales event that last for a limited time and only while supplies last. So, in other words, you’ll want to stay close to your device and act fast. To keep up with the considerable number of bargains, we suggest bookmarking this page. Note: This exclusive sale is only available to Amazon Prime Members, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and still take advantage of the deals (and other Prime perks, like free two-day shipping). 

From gifts for the kiddos to must-have household items, this list spills the secret sales going on before the mega retailer’s biggest event officially starts—snag them while you can!

Best Early Prime Day Home Deals:

  • Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $120 (originally $130); amazon.com
  • Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional, $200 (originally $250); amazon.com
  • Cosori Air Fryer Max XL, $100 (originally $120); amazon.com

Best Early Prime Day Baby Deals:

  • Skip Hop Baby Activity Center, $111 (originally $136); amazon.com
  • BabyX Diaper Bag Backpack, $17 (originally $26); amazon.com
  • Mildsix Forehead Thermometer for Fever, $24 (originally $28); amazon.com

Best Early Prime Day Electronic Deals:

  • Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa, $40 (originally $50); amazon.com
  • Vcanny Remote Control Car, $58 (originally $73); amazon.com
  • Runmus Gaming Headset Xbox One, $30 (originally $43); amazon.com
