After Mom Declares She's 'So Bad' at Parenting, Twitter Came Through in the Most Loving Way

It's a given that to care for other humans doctors must go through years of school. Years of residency. Years of tests. Years of practice. But when it comes to caring for your own child? Well, there's no training course for that, as one mom reminded us on Twitter this week.

Yesterday, Alex Anderson, who also happens to be an anesthesiologist, shared a candid tweet, lamenting her lack of a formal education when it comes to parenting.

Anderson's tweet has been liked over 2.7K times and racked up a ton of responses from Twitter users who had the heartbroken mom's back.

Some parents reassured her that she's not alone.

Others gave compassionate advice.

Ultimately, Anderson expressed her gratitude to "every single person" who had weighed in.

Goes to show that there's always merit to sharing your struggles and reaching out for support. Other parents will show up.