Adorable Newborns Don Ugly Sweaters in This Hospital's Sweet Photo Series

Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa are far from the only holidays people are celebrating this month. For instance, December 20 is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, which, according to its website, was created to "alleviate common maladies," such as "feeling bored, uninspired by life, and needing four cups of coffee just to break the monotony of the 9 to 5." The gist: You wear your favorite ugly Christmas sweater for the entire day, obviously. And newborns at PIH Health, a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 2.5 million residents in Southern California, are getting ahead of the celebration this year.

Volunteers recently crafted and donated ugly Christmas sweaters for the little ones, who were delivered at PIH Health Hospital, Whittier’s Labor and Delivery Department.

Image zoom PIH Health

There are currently 463 active volunteers at the PIH Health Hospital - Whittier campus and 103 at PIH Health Hospital - Downey. According to a PIH Health spokesperson, "This is the first year that volunteers' crafting efforts have been directed toward National Ugly Sweater Day, however, their gift of giving continues year-round with a variety of handmade donations to patients throughout the hospital."

Image zoom PIH Health

The hospital released photos of three L.O.s in their donated sweaters, hoping that they would "put even the grouchiest Grinch in the holiday spirit."

Image zoom

They're certainly proof that ugly Christmas sweaters can be all sorts of adorable—especially when rocked by new arrivals.