Ad Council Shares the Joy of Adopting a Teenager in Tear-Jerker Documentary-Style PSAs

Approximately one in five children in the U.S. foster care system waiting to be adopted are teens, according to AdoptUSKids, a national project working to ensure that children and teens in foster care get safe, loving, permanent families. Yet the organization points out that older youth who are adopted from foster care are more likely to finish high school, go to college, and be more emotionally secure than their peers who remain in or age out of foster care without a permanent family.

To raise awareness of this crucial message, AdoptUSKids partnered with The Ad Council and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for their 15th annual Adoption from Foster Care campaign which aims to help teens across the country find their forever homes. The initiative's new PSAs, which launched today ahead of National Adoption Month in November, are nothing short of deeply heartwarming.

The videos are shot as docu-style featurettes, featuring actual stories from adoptive families and highlighting the heartfelt emotional impact of adopting a teen.

To date, the campaign has been responsible for 30,000 children's adoptions, and more than 33,000 families have registered to adopt through AdoptUSKids. With hope, these powerful ads will serve to bolster those numbers and bring teens home.