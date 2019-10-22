A Sesame Street Theme Park Is Opening in the Ultimate Sunny Day Location

Image zoom Artist Rendering 2019© SeaWorld Parks

Sesame Place, a theme park beloved by toddlers and preschoolers in the Northeast for the last 40 years, will soon have a second home in almost-always sunny San Diego. It will open in spring 2021 on the site of Aquatica water park, which will close at the end of the 2020 season.

Image zoom Artist Rendering 2019© SeaWorld Parks

A spokesperson for Sesame Place exclusively told Parents.com that the San Diego location will feature 11 waterslides and seven rides—and many will be replicas of the ones at its sister park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia. Popular rides there include Flying Cookie Jars, Sunny Day Carousel, and Elmo’s Cloud Chaser. Live character shows, meet-and-greets, and a parade will round out the furry fun.

Image zoom Artist Rendering 2019© SeaWorld Parks

Likewise, the park will also be a Certified Autism Center (CAC). In fact, the Langhorne location was the first theme park in the world to achieve this designation. Staff will receive sensitivity and awareness training before the park opens and visitors will be able to review a park-specific sensory guide on-line. Designated quiet spaces with adjustable lighting and comfortable seating will also be incorporated into the park’s design.

Image zoom Artist Rendering 2019© SeaWorld Parks

If you decide to plan a trip to San Diego for 2021, Elmo says to be sure to add its award-winning zoo, children’s museum, and ballpark to your list of must-dos.