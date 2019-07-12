A Hello Kitty Cafe Just Opened in Vegas and It's As Adorable As You'd Expect

Image zoom Courtesy Hello Kitty Cafe

Hello Kitty has arrived in Las Vegas. A Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up is now open complete with hot pink decor and tiny little animal-shaped macarons.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Las Vegas is open air, so you can soak up that desert sunshine. Drinks include coffee, espresso, lemonade, and iced tea. There are also some special themed drinks just to make things extra cute. Need something to go along with your sips? You can find Hello Kitty cakes, cookies, croissants, donuts, and ice cream.



Right on the Strip, the cafe is located between New York-New York and Park MGM. The cafe's decor stands out, even in flashy Vegas. You can't miss the fuschia exterior, with a super cute larger-then-life Hello Kitty illustrated on the wall.

The logo alone screams Vegas, with neon lights and a sign that reads, "Welcome to fabulous Hello Kitty Cafe" just like the iconic welcome sign to the city.



And if you need more Hello Kitty to take with you, Hello Kitty Cafe mugs, T-shirts, baseball caps, keychains, and tote bags.

This isn't the first Hello Kitty restaurant. There's also Hello Kitty Grand Cafe in Irvine, California and Hello Kitty Mini Cafe in San Jose, California. Plus, there are two Hello Kitty food trucks that lucky fans can spot on the West Coast and East Coast.