Seven-Year-Old Leads a Movement Called 'Love is Greater Than COVID-19' to Get Supplies to People in Need

Image zoom Courtesy of Cool & Dope

As stressful and dark as this global crisis has been for so many, it has also given us the opportunity to recognize and thank helpers fighting coronavirus-related challenges in their communities. Take Cavanaugh Bell, who at just 7 years old, has established himself as a budding philanthropist. The Maryland first grader has spent the last two weeks mobilizing a grassroots community outreach movement called Love is Greater Than COVID-19. It all began when he put his $600 life savings toward care packs and hot meals for senior citizens who are particularly vulnerable during this challenging time.

On the LOVE > COVID-19 Community Pantry GoFundMe page, Cavanaugh explained, "I wanted to give back even more, so I went to social media and asked for donations." The next step was food donations for underprivileged students affected by the lack of public school-provided meals. Then, this past weekend, Cavanaugh hosted a pantry to help senior citizens and families in need.

"I want to help as many people in my community get through this scary time," the 7-year-old shared on his GoFundMe page. Now, he's aiming to raise $1K to keep his pantry stocked for those who need it the most.

According to a press release, care packs will be distributed by appointment only and will contain hygiene products, cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items, and more. Care packs can be requested online.

Prior to the pandemic, Cavanaugh had been making a name for himself as an activist. He founded a 501(c)(3) organization called Cool & Dope, which aims to eradicate bullying and youth suicide worldwide by 2030 through political and social action. After he was bullied at school and had suicidal thoughts, the first-grader was inspired to take action and spread positivity.

Now, Cool & Dope is teaming up with corporate partners to help Maryland families. For instance, Buca Di Beppo​ will offer over 250+ hot meals that Cool & Dope will distribute at several weekly outreach events, and ​Brawny​ has committed to donating paper towels and paper plates to Cavanaugh's pantry. ​A local basketball training gym called You Reach, I Teach​ donated their 3,500 square foot gym to house the ​pantry.

Image zoom Courtesy of Cool & Dope

The first-grader hopes to take his mission around the country by raising an additional $25,000 to establish other kid-led care pack distribution sites in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta. Given the dedication he's shown so far, no doubt he'll meet and likely even surpass his goal.

To support the ​Love is Greater than COVID-19​ Community Pantry or to learn more about Cool & Dope’s mission to spread positivity, visit​ www.coolanddope.com​.