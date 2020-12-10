2020's Top Baby Name Trends Are In: Parents Skipped Politics and Went for 'Power Names'

With 2021 right around the corner, it's time to do more than breathe a sigh of relief. It's also a moment to look back on the year that was 2020, and BabyNames.com has done just that by releasing their top baby names of the year, calculated from the names that were added to their users' favorite name lists.

The site notes that their popularity lists tend to predict the U.S. Social Security baby names popularity lists. In other words, don't be surprised if it turns out that more kids are being named Oliver and Amelia—and fewer are going by Donald and Karen—because BabyNames.com called it.

Here are some of their key findings.

Top Baby Name Trends

Politics and pop culture have led to the cancellation of certain names. As far as unpopular names go, both Donald and Karen are nowhere on the top 1000 names, points out Jennifer Moss, Founder and CEO of BabyNames.com in a press release. That's likely because politics, pop culture, and even negative internet archetypes typically influence whether parents opt for or steer away from certain choices. "In 2020, the name Karen has gone the way of Dick," says Moss. "Both names are now associated with negative personal traits."

Parents are picking "power names." According to Moss, these dynamic options are associated with bold characteristics like Rogue and Maverick, weapons like Remington and Blade, and gods or goddesses like Freya and Apollo. She even has a theory for why parents are gravitating to them more: "I believe that parents want to infuse strength into their children during these difficult times."

"Ph" is in for 2021 baby girl names. Moss says many baby names rising in popularity for 2021 sport the "ph" sound. Think Sophia, Ophelia, Josephine, and Persephone.

Celtic boy names are on the rise. Liam, Aidan, Declan, Owen, and Finn—boy names with Celtic roots—all appear to be taking off, as they all appeared in the top boy names 20 for 2020, according to Moss.

10 Most Popular Baby Girl Names of 2020

Amelia Charlotte Aurora Violet Olivia Ava Aria Luna Isla Hazel

10 Most Popular Baby Boy Names of 2020

Oliver Liam Theodore Ethan Aidan Benjamin Declan Gabriel Finn Elijah