14,000 UPPAbaby Strollers Recalled After Report of Fingertip Amputation

The voluntary recall includes UPPAbaby All-Terrain RIDGE jogging strollers.

By Pooja Shah
Published on September 7, 2022
Uppababy All-Terrain Ridge Jogging stroller with recall stamp
Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Whether you are a first-time parent, or a parent to multiple children, you know how vital it is to have a stroller as part of your 'must have' necessities. Finding the right stroller means purchasing an option that is functional, affordable, and most importantly safe.

Earlier last week, over 14,000 UPPAbaby All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging Strollers were recalled after a child's fingertip was amputated. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the $600 stroller's rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a child's fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use. After receiving a complaint due to this hazardous element, the company recalled the stroller. Any customer who has purchased the stroller between July 2021 and August 2022 can contact the company to receive free replacement brake discs.

The voluntary recall includes all UPPAbaby All-Terrain RIDGE jogging strollers, which are available in white, charcoal and slate blue. The serial numbers of the recalled jogger strollers begin with "1401RDGUS," which can be found on the right side of the stroller frame.

On their website, the company has released a public statement associating the injury to consumer misuse.

"Our top priority at UPPAbaby is the safety of children. We conduct extensive testing to ensure UPPAbaby products meet all global industry and regulatory standards. Despite passing all tests and meeting all standards, UPPAbaby received one report about the all-terrain RIDGE stroller. We take all product inquiries very seriously. Based on one consumer report to us, we believe the injury is likely due to consumer misuse."

UPPAbaby products are considered a premium brand making baby products. Users rave about the contemporary design, sophisticated features, and capabilities that this brand typically makes that are not seen on lower-priced alternatives.

For more information, please call UPPAbaby toll-free at 844-823-3132 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email support@uppababy.com. There is also an option to request a RIDGE replacement disc brake kit online at www.uppababy.com/ridge/disc-brakes/ and click on "Submit Info" at the bottom of the page.

