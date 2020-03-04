Dictionary.com Names 'Allyship' as Word of the Year—Here's What This Needs to Mean
The editors at Parents.com emphasize the importance of allyship and moving beyond it to become accomplices willing to take meaningful action.
Mom Asks Reddit If Parenting Gets 'Less Difficult' and Well, Results Vary
Spoiler alert: Parenting doesn't get easier, but some things do get easier in time for new and challenging phases.
Gynecologist Asks How He Can Set Up His New Office for Maximum Patient Comfort and the Responses Are Perfect
Gynecology appointments are necessary, but they don't have to be so uncomfortable. Twitter users chimed in with ways to make the experience more inclusive and dignified.
Mom's Viral Video of Helping Her Son Through Anger Is 'Gentle Parenting' at Its Finest
Destiny Bennett shares what it's like being a Black mom of three while navigating marriage and gentle parenting.
Kamala Harris's Plan to Reduce U.S. Maternal Mortality Rate Centers Expanding Postpartum Care Coverage
At the White House's first Maternal Health Day of Action, Vice President Kamala Harris laid out a plan to reduce preventable maternal deaths — and it hinges on the Senate passing the Build Back Better Act.
America's Teachers Are Facing a Mental Health Crisis, Too
Teacher morale and mental health are suffering as school board meetings intensify and the pandemic rages on. A high school teacher explains why it's crucial that we find ways to support our educators.