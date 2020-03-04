News

Most Recent

Dictionary.com Names 'Allyship' as Word of the Year—Here's What This Needs to Mean
The editors at Parents.com emphasize the importance of allyship and moving beyond it to become accomplices willing to take meaningful action.
Mom Asks Reddit If Parenting Gets 'Less Difficult' and Well, Results Vary
Spoiler alert: Parenting doesn't get easier, but some things do get easier in time for new and challenging phases.
Gynecologist Asks How He Can Set Up His New Office for Maximum Patient Comfort and the Responses Are Perfect
Gynecology appointments are necessary, but they don't have to be so uncomfortable. Twitter users chimed in with ways to make the experience more inclusive and dignified.
Mom's Viral Video of Helping Her Son Through Anger Is 'Gentle Parenting' at Its Finest
Destiny Bennett shares what it's like being a Black mom of three while navigating marriage and gentle parenting.
Kamala Harris's Plan to Reduce U.S. Maternal Mortality Rate Centers Expanding Postpartum Care Coverage
At the White House's first Maternal Health Day of Action, Vice President Kamala Harris laid out a plan to reduce preventable maternal deaths — and it hinges on the Senate passing the Build Back Better Act.
America's Teachers Are Facing a Mental Health Crisis, Too
Teacher morale and mental health are suffering as school board meetings intensify and the pandemic rages on. A high school teacher explains why it's crucial that we find ways to support our educators.
More News

Redditor Looks for Suggestions for a 'No Questions Asked' Drawer
A Redditor asked for ideas on supplies a teen might need, but would not want to ask an adult for. But one expert says regular, judgment-free discussions may be more beneficial.
TikToker Sparks Debate With Her 'No Sleepovers' Rule
Mom got plenty of feedback for her "unpopular opinion" on how to keep her kids safe.
Black and Brown Parents Are Asking for the Same Attention for Their Missing Children
Mom Turned Son's Braces Into an Ornament That Now Adorns the Tree Each Year
TikTok Inspires Brothers To Start Website for Teens Struggling With Mental Health
Kourtney Kardashian Is Being Criticized for Her Daughter's Fake Nails and People Really Should Worry About Bigger Issues

Nanny Captures Baby's First Steps, Sweetly Tries To Pretend It's New Information To Spare Mom's Feelings

One parent went on Reddit to discuss TFW she realized her nanny saw her toddler's first steps.

All News

Redditor Asks if It's Common for Grandparents to Expect Payment for Watching Their Grandkids
Kids Can Become Santa's Helpers With Elf Prep Academy
Wayne Brady Calls Himself 'Duncle' and Is Ready to Co-Parent Ex-wife's New Baby
Joke's on Grandma Upset About Not Knowing the Sex of Unborn Grandchild
Popular Owlet Smart Sock Baby Monitor Will No Longer Be Sold: Here's What You Need to Know
All of the Best Cyber Week Deals for Teens to Shop Now—Up to 70% Off 
Woman Laments Being Brutally Shamed by Mother-in-Law for Not Losing Post-Baby Weight
Redditors Discuss The 'Yeah....that's Not Going to Happen' Items on Kids' Christmas Lists
'Fourth Trimester' Was Added to the Dictionary—Here's Why That Matters
Couple Seeks Advice Following "Cryptic" Birth, and Reddit Had Plenty of Wisdom to Share
Target Announces All Stores Will Be Permanently Closed on Thanksgiving Day Going Forward
Dad Takes To Reddit To Ask If Other Fathers Get 'Uncomfortable Stares' When Out With Their Children
TikTok Icon Tabitha Brown to Debut New Preschool Series on YouTube: 'Healing the World Starts With Children'
Dad Suggests Mom Stops Buying Formula and Starts Breastfeeding Instead During Fight Over Family Budget
TikTok Mom Shares Conversation With 'Blame-Shifting' Principal After School Incident Involving Her Child With Autism
Children's Book 'Calvin' Illustrates the Joy of Loving a Transgender Child and the Importance of Representation
Study Shows Grandmothers May Be More Connected to Their Grandchildren than Own Children
What Parents Need To Know About 'Hogging'
Hilarious Mom Offers TikTok Challenge To Kids When It Gets Cold Outside
Moms Have Decided Not to Have More Kids Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic—Here's What Experts Say
Parents on Reddit Share 'Unintended Positive Consequences' of Having Children
Mom Tells Reddit That Her Son Received 'An F' Because She Didn't Sign His Homework
What You Need To Know About the Chamber of Mothers Campaign to Save Paid Leave That's All Over Social Media
Father's Last 'Bear Hug' Saved His 11-Year-Old Daughter's Life in Deadly Plane Crash
Sesame Street Debuts First Asian American Muppet Ji-Young
