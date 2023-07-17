One of my favorite “rites of passage” that I’ve watched my daughter experience? Hands down, it’s her first pop culture obsession—all three of Disney’s Zombies movies starring Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly (the latest in a long list of incredible young talent that Disney’s discovered).

To say it’s Zombies mania in our house is an understatement. My daughter has Zombies books and dolls, posters hanging on the wall, she sleeps in a Zombies nightgown and she can recite facts about the stars from all the magazine articles she’s read and interviews she’s watched on YouTube. She was “cheerleader” Addison for Halloween and will watch all three Zombies movies from beginning to end (sometimes in order, sometimes all jumbled up) on a monthly basis. When catchy songs from the soundtracks like “Exceptional Zed” or “Someday” pops up on my own playlist—I’ll even hum along with glee.

But I know that my daughter (and her equally obsessed friends) have been hoping for some new Zombies to add to the mix. It’s actually been a year since Zombies 3” premiered! So, drumroll please, we have super exciting news...ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts is premiering Friday, July 21 on the Disney Channel, Disney Channel YouTube, and DisneyNOW and thereafter on Disney+.

There’s new music, new monsters (hello carnivorous plant monsters and evil clones), and of course lots of new experiences and drama for the gang. Best of all, the Zombies fan in your life will be pleased to know that Meg and Milo, as they are affectionately known, are reprising their star-making roles of Zed (Manheim) and Addison (Donnelly) and voicing the characters in the series. And Parents has an exclusive first look from Meg and Milo themselves!

Meg and Milo filmed this featurette earlier this year. In it, they talk about what makes the animated series special, explaining that you’ll really see the magic of Seabrook really come alive plus fans are in for a treat as they’ll see more of Zed and Addison’s day-to-day lives than in the original movies. While ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts picks up where Zombies 3 left off—there are brand new stories to tell and of course lots of original music. FYI, Milo insists the music in ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts is the best yet!

If you need a quick catch-up, the Zombies movie trilogy takes place in the fictitious, suburban town of Seabrook. About 50 years ago, there was a zombie apocalypse and even though the zombies posed no threat, they were segregated and required to live in Zombietown.

That is until the day that teen zombies were finally allowed to leave Zombietown by day and attend Seabrook High School. It’s the type of school where cheerleaders and football players rule and hanging with zombies will kill your social status (pun kinda intended?).

But that all changes for the better when a charming zombie named Zed becomes a star football player. He also falls in love with a cheerleader named Addison. Their star-crossed romance is a driving force in bringing their opposing communities together—with lots of singing and dancing, of course!

Courtesy of Disney

I’ve really encouraged my daughter’s love of all things “Zombies” and her adorable admiration of its stars because the trilogy of movies really is awesome. They’ve served as wonderful jumping-off points for great conversations about staying true to yourself and the importance of acceptance. (Zombies 2 brings werewolves to Seabrook while Zombies 3 introduces aliens).

So grab your Zombies” fans and watch what Meg and Milo have to say about making ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts before the new show officially premieres!

