FDA Approves New Treatment in Fight Against RSV in Babies and Toddlers

Most parents know about those three dreaded letters. The ones that come after days of misery for your child: the fever, the cough, the runny nose, and trouble breathing. That’s right, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus.

The contagious pathogen affects people of all ages, but children under 5 are at more risk of complications and can be more susceptible to contracting it. While RSV will likely pass through preschoolers like a bad cold, it can be a bit more worrisome in kids under the age of 2 who may experience it more as a lower respiratory tract infection like bronchitis or pneumonia.

That’s why it was a welcome advancement when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new medication that can help prevent the virus in babies and toddlers. The medication is called Beyfortus (nirsevimab-alip) and is being made by AstraZeneca. It can be given to newborns and babies born during or entering their first RSV season—and to toddlers up to 24 months who are going into their second RSV season.

“Many parents have had an experience with RSV in their lives that hasn't been great,” says Gigi Chawla, MD, MHA, chief of general pediatrics at Children’s Minnesota. “I think the utility of this type of treatment will be seen by parents differently than perhaps other vaccine offerings we've had”

An Increase in RSV Cases

Cases of RSV have risen significantly over the past two years, due in part to the pandemic. Most instances of the viruses used to happen in the fall and winter months, but, as Marc D. Foca, MD, Division of Infectious Diseases at Children's Hospital at Montefiore explains, there’s been an increase in RSV cases in the summer as well.

“Early in the pandemic, cases of all respiratory viruses plummeted, probably because of masking, social distancing, and frequent hand sanitizing,” Dr. Foca says. “For infants and children, the first episode of RSV is often the most severe, so when practices loosened, a large cohort (many millions) of young children were exposed to their first RSV infection and other common viral infections at the same time."

That sudden exposure is probably one of the reasons RSV infections have gone up, but it’s hard to tell whether this trend will continue or if the case numbers will return to pre-COVID levels, Dr. Foca adds. That surge in cases is being felt by hospitals and across the country.

“We had a very challenging RSV season last season, something that I think was very much unprecedented, unpredictable, and certainly taxed the entire healthcare system just with how many cases of RSV there were and the severity of it,” Dr. Chawla recalls.

A New Tool to Prevent RSV

While there have been some preventative measures against RSV (including good, old-fashioned hand washing) for children before the FDA’s approval of Beyfortus, they’ve largely been reserved for those who are at higher risk and would be administered over a five-month period.

“Nirsevimab is a breakthrough as only one injection is needed to cover a child for the entire RSV season,” Dr. Foca says. “This medicine binds better to the target protein on RSV than the previous prevention method—and it is approved for all infants in their first RSV season (regardless of their risk profile; they can be preterm).”

The injection itself is pretty remarkable in how it functions. Unlike traditional vaccines, like the flu shot, or newer methods, like the RNA COVID-19 shot, the recently-approved RSV injection is not a vaccine at all, but rather an antibody delivered through intravenous means, giving your body the treatment for RSV it needs so it doesn’t have to work to create it.

“This is an antibody,” Dr. Chawla explains. "So what you're doing is you're already giving your body essentially the antidote so that it doesn't have to create the antidote. That means that it's going to work for a season, and then it's gone.”

The medication went through three clinical trials before being approved. The trials showed the treatment to be safe and effective in protecting healthy late preterm and term infants from severe RSV.

Concerns With the New RSV Medication

As with any drug, Beyfortus comes with possible side effects which include rash and injection site reactions, according to the FDA. It should also not be given to infants and children with a history of serious reactions to the drug’s active ingredients.

It’s also important to note that parents shouldn't worry if their child still gets sick even after they are given the drug. The antibody administered does not completely block all infections, but that does not mean it’s not working.

“During the medical trials, the focus was on lowering the number of infants who needed care in a physician's office, an emergency department, or a hospital,” Dr. Foca explains.

The Future of RSV Prevention

Though it’s still not clear when the drug will be commercially available, its approval is a major step toward significant prevention measures. But aside from the drug being a breakthrough for RSV, it also sheds new light on the possibilities for preventative measures for other types of viruses as well.

“I think right now, we're all still learning so much, we're right there with you where we're hearing about this vaccine or drug, just as it's come to market with the FDA approval,” says Dr. Chawla. "But I think it's got great potential.”

Another tool in the pipeline is an RSV vaccine given to pregnant people. The vaccine would transfer protection to their babies. According to Pfizer's research, the vaccine was 82% effective in preventing hospitalization in infants younger than 90 days. It also offered protection up to 6 months old. Pfizer could see FDA approval by the end of the summer.

