Disney Junior Unveils New Slate of Shows, Holiday Specials, and Shorts Starting in September

'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse' is set to return and there's casting news for the new 'Ariel' series.

By Esther Carlstone
Published on August 21, 2023
Image from Mickey Mouse Funhouse Dia de los Muertos episode
Photo:

Courtesy Disney

If you or your kids are desperately searching for some new shows to watch, get ready—Disney Junior just announced a new slate of upcoming programming for preschoolers at their "Disney Junior & Friends Play Date" event at Disney California Adventure Park. There’s a lot for little fans to look forward to.

From a new iteration of the classic series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (set to arrive in 2025) to special holiday episodes of current favorites, and a brand new preschool age-appropriate show about a young Ariel, there seems to be something for everyone.

Perhaps the most exciting announcement for many parents to hear was the upcoming release of the newly reimagined Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0 (the current working title). The show will still feature the classic Disney characters hanging out in the clubhouse with fun songs, jokes, mysteries, and more, but this time, Minnie gets her own area of the clubhouse (finally!) and Duffy the Disney Bear will be making various appearances throughout. 

With the upcoming spooky season, there will also be a super cute stop-motion Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats Halloween special airing on October 1. If the preview attendees of the event saw is any indication, it will be a huge hit. The special will follow Mickey, Minnie, and the gang as they navigate their way through the “spookiest” mansion ever.

SuperKitties (September 25), Mickey Mouse Funhouse (September 26), and Pupstruction (September 27) will also all have Halloween episodes. There is also a Rosh Hashanah-themed episode of Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends that airs on September 15 and a Dia de los Muertos episode of Mickey Mouse Funhouse airing on October 6.

Image from the new Ariel animated series on Disney Junior

Courtesy Disney

Some major casting news was also announced at the event, including the actors of the highly anticipated new animated series, Disney Junior’s Ariel, starring Mykal-Michelle Harris in the title role, Glee’s Amber Riley as Ursula, and Taye Diggs as King Triton. Ariel swims onto Disney Junior and Disney+ in 2024.

Then there’s the truly stacked guest star cast of the new show RoboGobo—about a boy who adopts five pets and gives them super-powered suits—that includes Cynthia Erivo, Valerie Bertinelli, Alan Cumming, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ana Gasteyer, Alison Pill and Dulé Hill. RoboGobo also debuts in 2024 on Disney Junior and Disney+.

Going back to Disney Junior's tried-and-true favorites, young (and old) fans of Doc McStuffins will be thrilled to learn that on September 6, the Doc is back in. Doc McStuffins: The Doc & Bella Are In! is a new stop-motion short. It will be the first new Doc McStuffins content to be released since 2020.

Disney Junior is also trying to reintroduce Winnie the Pooh to a new generation with two new shorts, Playdate with Winnie the Pooh and Me & Winnie the Pooh, which are already available on Disney Junior YouTube and Disney Junior. 

“Disney Junior captures the hearts and imaginations of preschoolers and their families everywhere with stories and characters filled with magic, wonder, adventure, and heart,” shares Ayo David, president of Disney Branded Television.

