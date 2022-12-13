The Nespresso Vertuo Next Is a Massive 50% Off Right Now—With Free Shipping by Christmas

For anyone on your gift list—including yourself—whose love language is coffee.

By Lauren Levy
Published on December 13, 2022

If your household runs on coffee or if coffee is your partner’s love language, then you’ll want to check out this amazing Nespresso Vertuo Next deal. It's currently a whopping 50% off for $142.46 (originally $284.95) at Sur La Table and comes with free 4-day shipping by Christmas for any orders over $75. (That means you have until the end of December 17 to lock in this snazzy new coffee dream machine to get it delivered for Christmas, but don’t wait, because the sale and stock definitely won’t wait for you).

For exhausted parents who depend on coffee to fuel them, the Nespresso Vertuo Next will quickly become their most used (and loved) kitchen appliance. This versatile machine brews five sizes: coffee (5-ounce and 8-ounce), espresso (single and double), and a new pour-over style carafe (18 ounces). The tank can hold up to 37 ounces of water so you don’t have to constantly refill it on those hefty coffee days and you can adjust to different mug sizes. Plus, it’s Bluetooth/Wi-enabled which allows you to seamlessly reorder your favorite capsules to be delivered straight to your door through your favorite smart devices if you start to run low.

According to the brand, it is also made with sustainability in mind using 54% using recycled materials and 100% sustainable packaging and they'll send you a free pre-paid recycling bag to send used capsules back. If you—or someone you love—has been eyeing a Nespresso for a while, now's the time!

