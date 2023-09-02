My Favorite Nespresso Machine Is a ‘Must’ for Moms of Toddlers—And It’s on Sale for Labor Day

Plus, shop more Amazon deals on Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machines.

By Phoebe Sklansky
Published on September 2, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Nespresso Labor Day One-off Tout
Photo:

Parents / Madison Woiten

For many parents, that first cup of coffee in the morning is essential to getting your family’s morning routine going. But we all know that there’s little time to prepare a complicated pour-over during the mad dash to get out the door to school drop-off. Luckily, making your morning brew can be as easy as the push of a button: Nespresso coffee and espresso machines are on sale for Labor Day, with many Vertuo models up to 29% off. 

I haven’t gone a day without coffee in around a decade, and I’ll be the first to tell you that all those coffee shop lattes rack up. And while scooping fresh grounds can be a money saver, they usually end up all over the kitchen counter. That’s why I love my Nespresso Vertuo by Breville machine so much: It brews a steaming cup of joe in under 30 seconds. All I have to do is pop in a coffee pod, shut and twist the lid, and press the “on” button—it does the rest of the barista work for you. 

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville, 5 Cups, Chrome

Amazon

To buy: Nespresso Vertuo by Breville and Aeroccino Milk Frother $193 (was $270); amazon.com

This smart machine can brew 5- and 8-ounce cups of coffee, as well as a single or double shot of espresso. It’s compatible with all Nespresso Vertuo line pods and automatically adapts its brew time, temperature, pressure, and coffee size based on the type of pod. Personally, I’m partial to the Sweet Vanilla pods, which, despite their name, aren’t too sweet, which is just the way I like it. But all of the pod flavors are rich, and each cup is brewed with a tasty layer of foam on top. 

Latte and cappuccino fans will appreciate that this Nespresso machine comes with the brand’s Aeroccino milk frother, which is equally as easy to use. Pour in the desired amount of milk, put the lid on, and press a button—no need to froth it by hand. The machine also comes with a starter pack of coffee and espresso pods, a detachable 40-ounce water tank, and a detachable storage bin for discarded pods, which automatically eject when you lift the machine’s lid.

Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

Amazon

To buy: Nespresso Vertuo by Breville and Aeroccino Milk Frother $193 (was $270); amazon.com

The Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville has truly been a game-changer for me. And this Labor Day weekend, you can upgrade your morning routine and snag it for $77 off.

Shop more Labor Day Nespresso deals:

Nespresso Vertuo Next by De’Longhi

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Milk Frother, 18 ounces, Light Grey

Amazon

To buy: Nespresso Vertuo Next by De’Longhi $172 (was $229); amazon.com

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe with Aeroccino Milk Frother

Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker

Amazon

To buy: Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe with Aeroccino Milk Frother $195 (was $260); amazon.com

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe by Breville

Amazon Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Milk Frother

Amazon

To buy: Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe by Breville $187 (was $250); amazon.com

Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville with Aeroccino Milk Frother

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Milk Frother

Amazon

To buy: Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville with Milk Frother $172 (was $230); amazon.com

Shop More Deals for Parents

Was this page helpful?

See More from Parents

Labor Day Lego Sales Tout
Amazon is Having a Massive Labor Day Sale on Legos—Starting at Just $8
Nod by Tuft Mattress
Our Favorite Foam Kids' Mattress Is on Sale for Labor Day—Plus More Deals on Our Top Kid-Tested Mattresses
Best Labor Day Toy Deals for Parents Tout
Shop Labor Day Toy Sales on Barbie, Melissa & Doug, L.O.L. Surprise, and More—Get the Fun for Up to 72% Off
Related Articles
Nod by Tuft Mattress
Our Favorite Foam Kids' Mattress Is on Sale for Labor Day—Plus More Deals on Our Top Kid-Tested Mattresses
Labor Day Lego Sales Tout
Amazon is Having a Massive Labor Day Sale on Legos—Starting at Just $8
What to Register For Tout
As a Mom of 5, These Are the Things I Tell All My Friends to Actually Register For
I'm a Mom of 5, and This Is How I'm Prepping for BTS
I’m a Mom of 5—Here’s What I’m Buying to Keep My Family Organized This Back-to-School Season
Melissa & Doug Toys Roundup Tout
Parents Love These 'Educational and Fun' Melissa & Doug Toys—and Some Are Nearly 50% Off on Amazon
Parents Reveal Their Favorite Kid Sneakers Tout
Parents Reveal Their Favorite Kids’ Slip-on Sneakers (Even Their Preschoolers Can Put These On by Themselves!)
Parents Reveal Their Breastfeeding Must-Haves Tout
Moms Reveal the Breastfeeding Essentials They Can’t Live Without
Composite of the Best Tablets for Kids of 2023 including Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids, Amazon Fire 7 tablet, and LeapFrog LeapPad Academy Kidsâ Learning Tablet
The Best Tablets for Kids, Picked by Parents, Therapists, and Tech Experts
Composite of the Best Lunch Boxes, Water Bottles, and Food Containers for School Lunches Bentgo Kids Bento-Style 5-Compartment Lunch Box, YETI Rambler, and Bumkins Reusable Snack Bags
The Best Lunch Boxes, Water Bottles, and Food Containers for Every Kind of Eater
Best Bean Bag Chairs for Kids
The Best Bean Bag Chairs for Kids, Tested by Kids
Boy preparing fruit with his mother
10 Meal-Prep Hacks for the First Week Back to School and Beyond
Momcozy S12 Pro Breast Pump
The Best Wearable Breast Pumps We Tested While Multitasking
Best Mattresses for Kids
The Best Mattresses for Kids, Tested Over Months of Snoozing by Our Own Kids
Best Wipe Warmers
The Best Wipe Warmers for Gentler Diaper Changes
Baby Bottle Warmers
The Best Baby Bottle Warmers for Fuss-Free Feedings
The Dekor Classic Hands-Free Diaper Pail on wooden floor in a nursery.
The 8 Best Diaper Pails, Tested by Real Parents