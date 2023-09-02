News & Trends My Favorite Nespresso Machine Is a ‘Must’ for Moms of Toddlers—And It’s on Sale for Labor Day Plus, shop more Amazon deals on Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machines. By Phoebe Sklansky Published on September 2, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Madison Woiten For many parents, that first cup of coffee in the morning is essential to getting your family’s morning routine going. But we all know that there’s little time to prepare a complicated pour-over during the mad dash to get out the door to school drop-off. Luckily, making your morning brew can be as easy as the push of a button: Nespresso coffee and espresso machines are on sale for Labor Day, with many Vertuo models up to 29% off. I haven’t gone a day without coffee in around a decade, and I’ll be the first to tell you that all those coffee shop lattes rack up. And while scooping fresh grounds can be a money saver, they usually end up all over the kitchen counter. That’s why I love my Nespresso Vertuo by Breville machine so much: It brews a steaming cup of joe in under 30 seconds. All I have to do is pop in a coffee pod, shut and twist the lid, and press the “on” button—it does the rest of the barista work for you. Amazon To buy: Nespresso Vertuo by Breville and Aeroccino Milk Frother $193 (was $270); amazon.com This smart machine can brew 5- and 8-ounce cups of coffee, as well as a single or double shot of espresso. It’s compatible with all Nespresso Vertuo line pods and automatically adapts its brew time, temperature, pressure, and coffee size based on the type of pod. Personally, I’m partial to the Sweet Vanilla pods, which, despite their name, aren’t too sweet, which is just the way I like it. But all of the pod flavors are rich, and each cup is brewed with a tasty layer of foam on top. Latte and cappuccino fans will appreciate that this Nespresso machine comes with the brand’s Aeroccino milk frother, which is equally as easy to use. Pour in the desired amount of milk, put the lid on, and press a button—no need to froth it by hand. The machine also comes with a starter pack of coffee and espresso pods, a detachable 40-ounce water tank, and a detachable storage bin for discarded pods, which automatically eject when you lift the machine’s lid. Amazon To buy: Nespresso Vertuo by Breville and Aeroccino Milk Frother $193 (was $270); amazon.com The Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville has truly been a game-changer for me. And this Labor Day weekend, you can upgrade your morning routine and snag it for $77 off. Shop more Labor Day Nespresso deals: Nespresso Vertuo Next by De’Longhi Amazon To buy: Nespresso Vertuo Next by De’Longhi $172 (was $229); amazon.com Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe with Aeroccino Milk Frother Amazon To buy: Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe with Aeroccino Milk Frother $195 (was $260); amazon.com Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe by Breville Amazon To buy: Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe by Breville $187 (was $250); amazon.com Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville with Aeroccino Milk Frother Amazon To buy: Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville with Milk Frother $172 (was $230); amazon.com Shop More Deals for Parents Amazon is Having a Massive Labor Day Sale on Legos—Starting at Just $8 Shop Labor Day Toy Sales on Barbie, Melissa & Doug, L.O.L. Surprise, and More—Get the Fun for Up to 72% Off Our Favorite Foam Kids' Mattress Is on Sale for Labor Day—Plus More Deals on Our Top Kid-Tested Mattresses Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More from Parents Amazon is Having a Massive Labor Day Sale on Legos—Starting at Just $8 Our Favorite Foam Kids' Mattress Is on Sale for Labor Day—Plus More Deals on Our Top Kid-Tested Mattresses Shop Labor Day Toy Sales on Barbie, Melissa & Doug, L.O.L. Surprise, and More—Get the Fun for Up to 72% Off