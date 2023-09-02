My Favorite Nespresso Machine Is a ‘Must’ for Moms of Toddlers—And It’s on Sale for Labor Day

For many parents, that first cup of coffee in the morning is essential to getting your family’s morning routine going. But we all know that there’s little time to prepare a complicated pour-over during the mad dash to get out the door to school drop-off. Luckily, making your morning brew can be as easy as the push of a button: Nespresso coffee and espresso machines are on sale for Labor Day, with many Vertuo models up to 29% off.

I haven’t gone a day without coffee in around a decade, and I’ll be the first to tell you that all those coffee shop lattes rack up. And while scooping fresh grounds can be a money saver, they usually end up all over the kitchen counter. That’s why I love my Nespresso Vertuo by Breville machine so much: It brews a steaming cup of joe in under 30 seconds. All I have to do is pop in a coffee pod, shut and twist the lid, and press the “on” button—it does the rest of the barista work for you.

Amazon

To buy: Nespresso Vertuo by Breville and Aeroccino Milk Frother $193 (was $270); amazon.com



This smart machine can brew 5- and 8-ounce cups of coffee, as well as a single or double shot of espresso. It’s compatible with all Nespresso Vertuo line pods and automatically adapts its brew time, temperature, pressure, and coffee size based on the type of pod. Personally, I’m partial to the Sweet Vanilla pods, which, despite their name, aren’t too sweet, which is just the way I like it. But all of the pod flavors are rich, and each cup is brewed with a tasty layer of foam on top.

Latte and cappuccino fans will appreciate that this Nespresso machine comes with the brand’s Aeroccino milk frother, which is equally as easy to use. Pour in the desired amount of milk, put the lid on, and press a button—no need to froth it by hand. The machine also comes with a starter pack of coffee and espresso pods, a detachable 40-ounce water tank, and a detachable storage bin for discarded pods, which automatically eject when you lift the machine’s lid.

Amazon

To buy: Nespresso Vertuo by Breville and Aeroccino Milk Frother $193 (was $270); amazon.com

The Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville has truly been a game-changer for me. And this Labor Day weekend, you can upgrade your morning routine and snag it for $77 off.

Shop more Labor Day Nespresso deals:

Nespresso Vertuo Next by De’Longhi

Amazon

To buy: Nespresso Vertuo Next by De’Longhi $172 (was $229); amazon.com



Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe with Aeroccino Milk Frother

Amazon

To buy: Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe with Aeroccino Milk Frother $195 (was $260); amazon.com



Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe by Breville

Amazon

To buy: Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe by Breville $187 (was $250); amazon.com



Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville with Aeroccino Milk Frother

Amazon

To buy: Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville with Milk Frother $172 (was $230); amazon.com

