Grandmas hold a special place in our hearts on Mother's Day. Whether they're our own grandmother filling our memories with special recipes and outings, or the mother figure in our life that's now showering their love and attention on our own kids, grandmothers deserve to be shown how loved and appreciated they are on this special holiday.

That's why we've rounded up some Mother's Day gift ideas we think would warm any grandma's heart — from digital frames that keep the latest and greatest grandkid pictures front and center to cozy cooling pajamas that even Oprah loves, there's something for every grandma on this list.

Nixplay Digital Picture Frame

We've raved about this digital frame before, and still stand by it as a perfect Mother's Day gift. The gift-giver simply downloads the Nixplay app on their smartphone to seamlessly send the latest grandkid pictures and videos straight to the grandparent's digital frame, ensuring they always feel in the loop with the latest family milestones.

Recipe Box with Cards

This sweet acacia recipe box comes with recipe cards so Grandma can preserve her family recipes. It comes with 50 double-sided recipe cards and eight dividers, and even has a groove on the lid to prop up individual recipe cards so they can easily glance at it while cooking.

To buy: Lutani Acacia Recipe Box, $23 ; amazon.com

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pajama Set

Oprah deemed this super soft cooling pajama set one of her Favorite Things in 2019 and it's not hard to see why. Made of bamboo-based viscose in a comfy stretch knit, reviewers claim these "life-changing" PJs help them sleep better than they've "slept in years," thanks in part to keeping them cooler than traditional PJs—and they just happen to be 25 percent off for Mother's Day right now.

To buy: Cozy Earth Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set, $146.25 (was $195); cozyearth.com

Hands-Free Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Looking after young grandkids can be exhausting. Help the grandmother in your life relax with this highly-rated hands-free massager with over 37,000 five-star Amazon reviews. It has eight modes, heat function, and adjustable intensity—and it's nearly 50 percent off right now. One shopper even raved that the massager has saved them "hundreds of dollars on massages and chiro visits."

To buy: Necktek Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager, $37.69 (was $69.99); amazon.com

'Grandma's Story' Keepsake Journal

What's more meaningful than preserving memories? This guided journal directs the owner with specific questions and prompts to record the important stories of their life to share with loved ones.

To buy: 'Grandma's Story Keepsake Journal, $21.99; amazon.com

Ugg Ansley Slippers

Lined with Ugg's signature breathable (and super comfy) wool, these slippers have a rubber outsole so they can be worn indoors or outdoors, and their slip-on style means no bending over.

To buy: Ugg Ansley Slippers, $99.95; zappos.com

Apple AirTags

If you have a grandmother in your life that's always looking for their keys or purse, this is a genius gift for them. The four-pack means they'll have an AirTag to attach to every important thing in their life, saving them time and giving them peace of mind.

To buy: Apple AirTags, 4-Pack, $89.99 (was $99); amazon.com

Clarins Double Serum Firming & Smoothing Concentrate

Treat the grandparent in your life to this luxurious best-selling anti-aging serum. It's packed with plant extracts formulated specifically to target wrinkles and reviewers say it leaves their skin "hydrated and glowing."

To buy: Clarins Double Serum Firming & Smoothing Concentrate, $132 ; ulta.com

Wooden Picture Board

Sometimes there's nothing better than good old-fashioned printed out photos. Help them easily keep up with the rotation of latest photos in their life with a wooden picture board designed specifically for grandparents. Because there's no glass front or finicky backings to fiddle with, it's a breeze to regularly replace photos.

To buy: Thy Try Wooden Picture Board, $13.29 with on-site coupon (was $13.99); amazon.com

The First Time Grandmothers Journal

If someone special in your life just recently became a grandmother for the first time, this sweet journal is filled with thoughtful prompts to capture their earliest memories with their new grandchild.

To buy; The First Time Grandmothers Journal, $11.99; amazon.com

Kizik Lima Slip-On Sneakers

Fans rave that these super cushioned slip-on sneakers are "so easy to put on" and so comfortable they can "walk miles in them." There's enhanced ankle padding and a generously sized toe box to ensure even greater comfort—no insoles required.

To buy: Kizik Lima Slip-On Sneakers, $109; kizik.com

Zend Coffee Subscription

For all the coffee-loving grandmothers out there, this coffee subscription can send two or more bags of freshly ground coffee straight to their doorstep. You can even customize a functional blend—like Beauty, Recovery, or Serenity, that's filled with things to support hair and nail growth, heart health and joints, or even stress relief— to get pre-mixed into each bag. Our personal favorite is the Balanced Blend with a Recovery Blend addition.

To buy: Zend Coffee Subscription, starts at $44.91 ; zendcoffee.com

Garden Kneeler and Stool

For the person who loves gardening, this popular garden kneeler and stool helps them enjoy their hobby while being easy on their body. There's a side pocket for tools and handles to help them kneel down or stand up, making it a great accessory for those with knee and back problems. The stool itself is lightweight so it's easy to tote around the yard.

To buy: Garden Kneeler and Stool, $44.95 (was $69.99) ; amazon.com

