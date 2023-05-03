14 Things I’m Dreaming of Buying Myself for Mother’s Day

Sure, Mother’s Day is not actually about getting gifts from my kids—it’s about soaking in the time when they’re little enough to still get excited about giving you a crayon-scribbled card, surprise you with some burnt toast in bed, or burst with pride over the project they made for you at school that you can’t actually identify.

And while I am oh-so grateful for those moments, and truly tearful over the joy of being loved by my kids, I’ll also be honest with you: I may or may not have added a few of these items to my online cart this week—you know, just in case I feel like treating myself. Sometimes, instead of waiting for our loved ones to be psychic and get us exactly what we want, we have to get the job done ourselves. Scroll down to see more of my personal picks that you just may want to splurge on, too.

JBL Portable Speaker with Bluetooth

I recently picked up a cheap speaker and I’ve been surprised how much I enjoy it—I can blast my nostalgic 2000s hits like Backstreet Boys and Britney in peace all while I lather my hair like the scandalous Herbal Essences commercials of past. My kids also have stopped fighting me about taking showers because they love listening to music while they shower too, which is a big plus.

But the quality of the cheap speaker is pretty terrible and I would love to upgrade to a version that doesn’t sound like it’s muffled underwater. This speaker comes with 26,7000 glowing reviews, is portable to take anywhere, and happens to be on sale for 20 percent off.

To buy: JBL Speaker with Bluetooth, $39.95 (was $49.95); amazon.com



Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

I have this Keurig on my list for no other reason than it’s cute and pink and adorable, and I must have it.

To Buy: Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $83.99 (was $99.99); amazon.com

Real Life Washable Rug

You know you’re a mom if you’re dreaming of a rug for Mother’s Day, but I have no shame in admitting I would love a rug that can actually withstand the traffic of my five children, farming enthusiast husband, and Golden retriever and isn’t completely hideous.

How pretty is this version? It comes in multiple patterns and sizes and is completely machine-washable. Win!

To Buy: ReaLife Machine Washable Rug, $62.99; amazon.com

Summer Breakdown

I absolutely love reading and never get enough time actually to sit down with a good book anymore, but I’ve had this breakout novel by Colleen Temple in my cart for an entire year now. It has all the elements of a mom-friendly read that I love—a protagonist who’s struggling with motherhood as much as I am, a beach town, and of course, love and plenty of secrets exposed. Perhaps this summer will finally be the one for me to dive in.

To Buy: Summer Breakdown, $16.99; amazon.com

Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill

I’ve been on a bit of a mission to improve my health and after seeking the viral "12-3-30" incline walking workouts on TikTok, I’ve become obsessed with adding incline walking into my routine. Incline walking is supposed to be ideal for building health because it works your posterior muscles (read: glutes) all while raising your heart rate faster than regular walking or even jogging alone. This treadmill is pricier than I may normally buy, but a mom can dream, right?

To Buy: Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill, $899.99; amazon.com



Brooks Women's Adrenaline Running Shoes

No health kick is complete without a pair of new supportive (and cute!) running shoes and I’m a huge fan of Brooks because they’re a quality shoe with the right cushioning for flat-footed wanna-be runners like myself.

To Buy: Brooks Women's Adrenaline Running Shoes, $119 (was $149.95); amazon.com



De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine

In an ideal world, I would be one of those mom influencers who posts a GRWM and it would include serene shots of me grinding my own beans while serenely sipping a piping hot espresso that I brewed myself from this beauty.

To Buy: De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine, $119.95; amazon.com



GCI Outdoor Freestyle Portable Rocking Chair

As an official soccer mom, I have frequently found myself shooting envious looks at all the parents rocking these actual rocking chairs on the sidelines. They just look so comfy, plus they have the advantage of breaking up the tedious—I mean wonderful—hours spent watching pee-wee soccer.

To Buy: GCI Outdoor Freestyle Portable Rocking Chair, $74.28; amazon.com

Neso Tents Gigante Beach Tent

This is another envy-inspired purchase I want to make for myself. I love going to the beach with my kids, but I don’t love the beaming sun exposure and every time I try to stuff an umbrella into the sand, it ends up falling over. Plus, I already have enough heavy stuff to carry with a beach trip.

This glorious beach tent is feather-light, sets up with no effort, and works with the wind, not against it, to provide effortless shade. I saw families frolicking under it last summer and have been lusting over it ever since.

To Buy: Neso Tents Gigante Beach Tent, $164.99; amazon.com

Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum

My Ulta perfume mailer got me on this one, because this scent smells so fresh and delightful, with notes of citrus, rose, jasmine, and vanilla that’s perfect for spring.

To Buy: Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum, $64; ulta.com

Innza Laser Hair Removal Device

After my son so lovingly pointed out that I have a beard, I immediately started researching at-home laser hair removers. This version looks simple to use and has over 400 five-star ratings, with users saying it “works wonders” to reduce facial hair especially. Plus, it’s majorly discounted from $250 down to under $80.

To Buy: Innza Laser Hair Removal Device, $79.98 (was $249.99); amazon.com

Mxmhome Large Blanket Basket

OK, admittedly dreaming of a basket for Mother’s Day is pretty on par with a rug, but again, no shame because I love me a good basket. I love the black color of this one that would fit into a modern decor and hold anything my kids dare to throw on the floor.

To Buy: Black Large Blanket Basket, $30.99; amazon.com

Oiahomy Large Blanket Basket

My kids frequently make fun of me for how obsessed I am with baskets and I’m starting to think they may have a point. But again, just look at this one! The rectangle shape is great for fitting into tight spaces and I’m already picturing how many kids’ beach towels and swimsuits I could stuff in this thing for the summer months.

To Buy: Oiahomy Large Blanket Basket, $34.99; amazon.com

"Don't Make Me Turn This Life Around"

As a Michigan mom myself, I love anything and everything but author Camille Pagan. Her books are frequently set in the mitten state and are the perfect light and summery read that you just can’t put down.

I just devoured her latest novel, Good For You, so naturally, I then added everything she’s ever written to my cart immediately.

To Buy: Don't Make Me Turn This Life Around, $7.10; amazon.com

