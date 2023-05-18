The Most Popular Baby Names in the United States: Where Does Your Child's Name Rank?

The Social Security Administration is out with its annual list of the most popular baby names. While names of years past still top the list, there are some new up-and-comers.

By Beth Ann Mayer
Published on May 18, 2023
Newborn baby girl in a bassinet with the name tag reading "Olivia"
Photo:

Getty Images

It's official: Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in 2022, according to the latest list compiled by the Social Security Administration. It's the fourth-straight year Olivia has topped the list for girls' names, while Liam has reigned supreme for boys for six consecutive years.

There are tons of lists floating around the Internet about the "best" and "most popular" baby names. But the Social Security office is known as the list of record.

"Just like your name, Social Security is with you from day one," says Kilolo Kijakazi, the acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration. "One of the first things parents do for their newborn is get them a Social Security number. That makes Social Security the ultimate source for the most popular baby names each year."

Olivia, like Oliver, means "olive tree," according to Nameberry. Famous Olivias include the late Olivia Newton-John and Captain Olivia Benson, the fictional character on Law & Order: SVU.

Liam is an Irish name that can be given to both sexes assigned at birth. It means "resolute protection," per Nameberry. Actor Liam Neeson and One Direction member Liam Payne are a pair of famous people with the super-popular name.

Other popular names from years past, including Emma, Charlotte, and Noah, still rank high up on the list. Here are the top 10:

Most Popular Boys Names in 2022

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. James
  5. Elijah
  6. William
  7. Henry
  8. Lucas
  9. Benjamin
  10. Theodore

Most Popular Girls Names in 2022

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Sophia
  6. Isabella
  7. Ava
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Luna

Many of the names on the list have been mainstays over the last half-decade. But watch out for these unexpected names Social Security says were on the rise and trending in 2022.

Trending Boys Names in 2022

  1. Dutton
  2. Kayce
  3. Chosen
  4. Khaza
  5. Eithan

Trending Girls Names in 2022

  1. Wrenlee
  2. Neriah
  3. Arlet
  4. Georgina
  5. Amiri

The Social Security Administration started putting together its baby names list in 1997 using names dating back to 1880. It releases it each year in the spring.

If you don't see your child's name in the top 10, you can head to the Social Security website to see where their name ranks. You can also view the top 1000 names of the year.

Spoiler alert: Ranking at number 1000, London for a boy and Kahlani for a girl

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
baby reading book with mom on her lap
130 Baby Names Inspired by Fictional Characters
unique girl names
100+ Unique Girl Names
Baby twins standing together on a beach near a log exploring nature
Twin Baby Names: Finding the Perfect Pair
An image of a laughing baby.
These Baby Names Are Predicted to Be Popular in 2022
newborn baby on mom lap
The Most Popular Baby Names of 2018 — And The Least
Newborn baby sleeping in hospital bed
2020's Top Baby Name Trends Are In: Parents Skipped Politics and Went for 'Power Names'
Hoda Kotb adoption
Celebrity Moms Who Adopted
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID.
The Best Kids' Movies of 2023
THIS IS US - Pictured: Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson
The 9 Most Iconic TV Moms
Elyse Myers at an event in 2022
The Funniest and Most Relatable TikTok Moms
Happy mother looking at her son in a baby seat. Young female preparing kid for a trip
The Best Family Cars of 2022
Baby Walking Shoes
The Best Toddler and Baby Shoes for New Walkers Exploring the World
a young girl is reading book with her teddy bear in a tent at home
Our 11 Baby and Toddler Book Subscription Picks for Families That Love To Read
Family together looking photo album
How Parents Can Make the Most of Mercury Retrograde
Newborn baby portraits at hospital
10 Baby Name Trends for 2023
Pregnant woman writing
15 Totally Unique Baby Names Inspired by the 2023 Oscars