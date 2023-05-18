The Most Popular Baby Names in the United States: Where Does Your Child's Name Rank?

It's official: Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in 2022, according to the latest list compiled by the Social Security Administration. It's the fourth-straight year Olivia has topped the list for girls' names, while Liam has reigned supreme for boys for six consecutive years.

There are tons of lists floating around the Internet about the "best" and "most popular" baby names. But the Social Security office is known as the list of record.

"Just like your name, Social Security is with you from day one," says Kilolo Kijakazi, the acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration. "One of the first things parents do for their newborn is get them a Social Security number. That makes Social Security the ultimate source for the most popular baby names each year."

Olivia, like Oliver, means "olive tree," according to Nameberry. Famous Olivias include the late Olivia Newton-John and Captain Olivia Benson, the fictional character on Law & Order: SVU.

Liam is an Irish name that can be given to both sexes assigned at birth. It means "resolute protection," per Nameberry. Actor Liam Neeson and One Direction member Liam Payne are a pair of famous people with the super-popular name.

Other popular names from years past, including Emma, Charlotte, and Noah, still rank high up on the list. Here are the top 10:

Most Popular Boys Names in 2022

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah William Henry Lucas Benjamin Theodore

Most Popular Girls Names in 2022

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia Isabella Ava Mia Evelyn Luna

Many of the names on the list have been mainstays over the last half-decade. But watch out for these unexpected names Social Security says were on the rise and trending in 2022.

Trending Boys Names in 2022

Dutton Kayce Chosen Khaza Eithan

Trending Girls Names in 2022

Wrenlee Neriah Arlet Georgina Amiri

The Social Security Administration started putting together its baby names list in 1997 using names dating back to 1880. It releases it each year in the spring.

If you don't see your child's name in the top 10, you can head to the Social Security website to see where their name ranks. You can also view the top 1000 names of the year.

Spoiler alert: Ranking at number 1000, London for a boy and Kahlani for a girl

