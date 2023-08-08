Moms Reveal the Breastfeeding Essentials They Can’t Live Without

Breastfeeding can be an incredibly meaningful journey, but it’s not without a few bumps along the way. As someone who nursed almost exclusively for the first eight months of my daughter’s life, I can attest to this. Though she took to nursing from the day she was born, I, on the other hand, got to enjoy fun situations like engorgement, mastitis, and figuring out how to pump to keep my milk up since she only latched properly on one side.

While fed is best—regardless of whether it’s breastmilk or formula—August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month. And let’s also add that even if you pump exclusively, this still qualifies as breastfeeding. Keeping the challenges that can come with breastfeeding in mind, I asked nursing parents to dish on the products that made it an easier experience for them.

So, whether this is your first time attempting to breastfeed or you’re looking to make your current routine a little less frustrating, check out these gems of wisdom from other parents who’ve been there before.

Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman

“In those days before I'd figured out that supplementing with formula didn't mean I'd be a failure, I needed any bit of comfort I could get. I'm so grateful that we found a way to squeeze this inexpensive glider into our tiny apartment. I could nurse in it comfortably, and I could pump there, late at night, watching the most brainless TV shows on my tablet.”

-Sabrina Rojas Weiss, parent of 1

Medela Breastmilk Storage Bags

“I pretty much pumped almost every day in the first few months and ended up accumulating a lot of oversupply. These storage bags made it easier to store the excess in my not-so-big top freezer in my fridge. Plus, I liked that I could label the bags with a Sharpie to avoid spoilage.”

-Dorian Smith-Garcia, parent of 1

Elvie Curve Manual Wearable Breast Pump

“The Elvie Curve, which can be worn inside a bra, worked incredibly well. I had no idea that you could passively collect milk from the breast while feeding via a manual suction attachment cup, but the Elvie Curve happened to be in a hand-me-down stash that my sister passed on, so I tried it out of sheer curiosity.

I was able to passively collect at least a full feeding’s worth of milk each day just by placing it on the opposite breast from the baby. The clever shape of the Elvie attachment allowed the whole thing to rest inside a nursing bra when in use, making it convenient even on the go.”

-Sarah Muir, parent of 1

Ceres Chill Breastmilk Storage Container

“I finished up exclusively pumping recently. The Ceres Chill made it so much easier to pump on the go.”

-Elyse Moody, parent of 1

My Brest Friend Nursing Pillow

“I had my first 6 months ago and the ‘My Brest Friend’ pillow was a godsend. It allows the parent to take a load off in those tender early weeks of round-the-clock feeding while recovering from childbirth. It even has a handy storage pouch to keep things like a phone, TV remote, or snacks accessible, which proved to be invaluable during cluster-feeding Netflix marathons or being nap-trapped by a sleeping newborn.”

[Editor’s Note: Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions when using a nursing pillow. Infants should never be left unattended with a nursing pillow, as it poses a suffocation risk.]

-Sarah Muir, parent of 1

Kindred Bravely Sublime Hands Free Sports Pumping Bra

“A hands-free pumping bra was a must-have for those endless pumping days. Whether you're pumping at work or at home, not having to hold the bottles up to yourself the entire time is a godsend. This bra was super soft and comfy, and I loved that you could both nurse a baby easily and pump hands-free with it. It definitely gets used and milk dropped on it inevitably, so invest in at least a couple if you can.”

-Esther Carlstone, parent of 3

Lansinoh Stay Dry Nursing Pads

“My number one go-to was boob pads. Didn’t care what they were or which brand, just so long as I wasn’t leaking through my bra and shirt from one boob while the other was ‘in use’...I also had some that had a waterproof fabric on one side and a super also great for daily (changing regularly) wear.”

-Jennifer Tomascak, parent of 1

Haakaa Manual Breast Pump

“I loved my Haakaa and Legendairy brand milk enhancers. I nursed 6 kids and the Haakaa Manual Breast Pump was easy to use and gentle as well! It was easy to transport, clean, and keep discreet as well.”

-Marilyn Arriaga, parent of 6

Suekaphin Nursing Bra (5-Pack)

“I hated most nursing bras because they felt bulky and ugly, couldn’t be worn with V-necks because the cups came up super high, and often lost their shape within a month of using them so they didn’t offer enough support. These wireless, deep V-neck bras were incredibly comfortable but also cute and looked good under normal clothes. Plus, the five-pack is incredibly economical, and I still have these stashed away somewhere for whenever the next one comes!”

-Dorian Smith-Garcia, parent of 1

BabyBuddha Double Electric Breast Pump Kit

“I tried so many breast pumps and the BabyBuddha was my favorite. It’s so small and really holds a charge.”

-Elyse Moody, parent of 1

Bamboobies Nipple Cream

“The first few weeks of breastfeeding were rough mainly because my nipples were so sore. I loved that this was an organic nipple cream that was safe if my daughter got it in her mouth. It’s also very thick so it really soothed my cracked, dry skin and helped me heal faster.”

-Dorian Smith-Garcia, parent of 1

