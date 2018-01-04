7 Essential Workouts to Make You a Stronger Mama

Taking care of young kids requires being able to move quickly in every direction, often with a baby on your hip and a toddler clinging to your leg. It’s a constant physical challenge, and if you don’t train for it, you could wind up injured or in pain, says Brittany Citron, founder of PROnatal Fitness, a pre- and postnatal fitness company. To kick off 2018, try the following six-move workout, which Citron crafted to target the specific muscles needed to hoist a car seat, lug a diaper bag, and push that tank of a double stroller. You can do it in your living room; it works best when preceded by a five minute warm-up, like jogging in place. The moves are safe during pregnancy, but check with your doctor before you start.

Time: 20 to 25 minutes

Equipment: One resistance band

Frequency: Three to five times per week