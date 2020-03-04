Mom Bod

From strengthening your post-baby abs to sneaking in exercise when you've got zero time, we've got your workout #goals covered, mama!

This Mom Lost 65 Pounds Without Setting Foot In a Gym
Kat Maisano proves that you don't need perfect circumstances to achieve your fitness goals.
Katie Willcox Wants You to Remember That Losing Baby Weight Takes Time
It took the young mom 17 months to get back to her pre-baby weight.
15 Minutes to Total Body Fitness—Anytime, Anywhere
Short on time? No space for exercise? We’ve got you covered with this interval workout you can do virtually anywhere. 
Carrie Underwood Shared the Cutest Photos Working Out with Her Family
This is the most adorable thing you'll see all day.
Becoming a Mom Helped Me Find My Inner Strength
Parents magazine editor-in-chief Liz Vaccariello shares how she modeled a healthy, happy life for her two young daughters, even when her own motivation was hard to find. 
The Best Pregnancy Exercise Classes
Whether you're new to fitness or a regular in the gym, there's a prenatal exercise class for you. Check out these seven safe workouts.
15-Minute At-Home Prenatal Workout
At-home newborn strength-prep workout with pre/postnatal nutrition and fitness specialist Joanie Johnson of Fit Pregnancy Club.
7 Essential Workouts to Make You a Stronger Mama
Forget about the baby weight. It’s time to focus on gaining the strength you need to get through the marathon of motherhood. 
Moms Get Honest About How Their Bodies Changed After Their Third Pregnancies
Easy at Home Mommy-Baby Workout with Desi Bartlett
5 Moves to Strengthen Your Back
Will Bee Venom Really Reduce Your C-Section Scars? Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks So

'Grey's Anatomy's' Camilla Luddington Shares Her Favorite Mommy and Me Workout for Getting Fit After Baby

Squeezing in fitness after baby can be tough—but Camilla Luddington shares her secrets for sneaking in exercise while still spending quality time with your kiddo.

