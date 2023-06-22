Reddit Mom Resents How Her Kids Always Find Rich Friends

A recent parenting Reddit post by Strawberrythirty caught my eye just by the headline alone . . . "I kind of resent my children keep making friends with rich kids…" The original poster (OP) went on to say that her children, 11 and 9, tend to gravitate toward kids whose parents have money.

Her issues are twofold. First, she's noticed her kids have started asking for things they can't afford, like $400 VR headsets—because they played with them at said friend's house, and "it was awesome." Or her kids wonder if they will spend winter break at Disney World too. Her reply is hilarious and relatable, "when $7k falls down from the sky into my hands."

But the second part of her issues stem from playdates and feeling that her "humble 100+-year-old house with the rickety stairs and small bedrooms and not a lot to do" can't compete with the homes of the rich families with basements converted into entire playrooms (complete with air hockey and rock climbing).

What happens is when the other kids want to come over to her house—they are bored by their less flashy playtime options and toys. This brings about another issue—the parents that arrive to pick up their child in Ferraris—and then make the OP feel self-conscious as they stand in the doorway and scan the inside of her house with "mixed-matched furniture and cats scurrying everywhere."

She ends by saying she'd never tell her children these thoughts as she doesn't want them to feel self-conscious too. But, she wishes her kids could find "friends who also have moms with messy hair and messy little homes whose basements are just basements!"

I understand where Strawberrythirty is coming from in that my husband and I try very hard to give our daughter a nice, comfortable life. We worked hard so we could buy a nice house, take family vacations (including Disney World) and provide her with toys and other experiences such as camp and extracurricular activities.

We don't talk about how big other friends' houses are or what other families are or are not able to afford. Maybe because she's only 8 years old, but for now, she is content with what she has, excited to see how other families do things, and never seems to compare.

My husband grew up in the very affluent town of Greenwich, CT. Many of his friends were driving cars that cost as much as our house. They had several vacation homes and live-in staff. For them, it was a way of life and all they knew. My husband's family moved to the area for the stellar public school education—which meant they were living in a townhouse community, not a multi-acre estate.

But my husband found a group of friends that maybe had a lot more material things but never made him feel less than them. The house my husband grew up in was one his friends enjoyed spending time at and were drawn to. I've heard stories of my in-laws coming home to find my husband's friends (sans my husband) sitting at the kitchen table, eating cereal because they had let themselves in. Maybe those friends had Olympic size pools and guest houses to hang out in—but the comfort and ease of my husband's childhood home were more of a draw.

That's not to say it isn't natural to compare yourselves to others and allow feelings of insecurity to creep up when others seem to have SO much more than you do. It's just all in your perspective and how you frame it. That was made very clear in the comments of the post.

Sleepymoose88, for example, thought his family was doing well until his 7-year-old son made friends with kids in a nearby luxury subdivision. He took it as an opportunity to explain to him that "different jobs earn different salaries and even then, people spend their money in different ways. Two families could make the same money, but one decides to spend it all on a fancy home and stuff, and the other lives modestly and saves like crazy to retire early or maybe travel instead."

Commentor Basmaz explained how she lives among big houses—but her home is in the only strip of rentals in the whole neighborhood. Yes, sometimes it makes her a little sad when her daughter asks why she can't paint her room, get a trampoline or have a big pool—she's not embarrassed in any way.

As she perfectly explains, "I think that a whole lot of people are living paycheck to paycheck and barely on top of their bills or in a ton of debt. I'm on my debt-free journey and hope to buy a modest house one day. Honestly [my daughter and I] spend more time outside gardening, biking, going for walks, and going to the library/beaches/parks and I don't need a giant house with endless upkeep to maintain. Your kid is not going to look back on life and care that you didn't have the biggest house in the neighborhood. I'd focus on giving your kid a great childhood with great memories."

But IWantALargeFarva thinks you should "make friends with the rich parents." In her comment, she explained she gets financial aid for her kids to go to a private school and acknowledges that some of those families have MONEY. "But most of them are laid back and secretly as much of a hot mess as I am lol—get to know them, actually know them. Make your house the fun house by having cool activities planned. Invite the parents over to chat while the kids play, and just serve wine and some nice cheeses from Aldi."

For me, I just care that my family cultivates friendships that have nothing to do with money or status and everything to do with making memories and building a chosen family. We live in Fairfield, CT which has mansions on one corner of town and modest capes on the other. Some residents have pools and country club memberships. Others have a beach pass and a steady stream of fun weekend plans in town.

I honestly have no idea how much our friends make or pay attention to the label on their handbags or the model of their cars. I never point out or discuss those material details with my daughter either. Instead, I care that these friends make us laugh and are good shoulders to cry on. I focus on creating a warm and cozy home that everyone—kids and adults—want to hang out in and make memories. They can pull up in a Porsche or a moped, I really don't care. I've learned that when you find good friends that you can trust and enjoy—hold on tight. And if they bring wine? Even better! Because by the way? The cheaper stuff is usually the best!

