Sometimes parenting situations are just so unbelievable, you might think they are newsworthy. So what if real-life parenting was actually a breaking news report? It might sound something like this...

"Kayla Sullivan reporting live from my son's playroom where he continues to neglect the toys he begged me to buy, claiming he wants a -quote-'NEW toy...'"

That's the beginning of one of Kayla Sullivan's now-viral "mom reports." Families in Indianapolis are treated to Sullivan's hilarious "KID-ding with Kayla" segments on WISH-TV. But we all get to see her hilarious takes on everyday life on social media and they are super-relatable for parents. Sullivan has 1.2 million followers on TikTok—but some of her videos have between four-and-38-million views!

While Sullivan is now a viral sensation, it wasn't always that way. She was a real-life news reporter in Indiana, and even more specifically, reported on the capital in Indianapolis. "I was the only state political reporter at the station," Sullivan tells Parents. "This meant I had to constantly monitor what was happening at the Statehouse and I was rarely able to disconnect from work if I wanted to be successful."

But that was taking away precious time with her son. She says on weekdays, she only got about half an hour with him. TV journalism is a tough career and extremely time-consuming, often working odd hours, long hours, and weekends. In Sullivan's words, "It's a very thankless job."

In 2021, Sullivan had enough and left what she thought was her "dream job" in TV news. "My hunger to 'get the story' changed to hate. I resented my job because it was taking me away from what I loved the most, my son," Sullivan explains. "I felt like a bad reporter when I was concentrating on him and I felt like a bad mom when I was concentrating on reporting. Balancing the two felt like an impossible task as a single mother."

Like many who leave the news business, she moved to a job in public relations. But as she says in one TikTok, she missed reporting. That's when she created her very first "mom" report—about her son's diaper change. It was actually in response to a trend that was going around to talk about something mundane in your best "anchor voice."

The report from the changing table didn't go viral at first, but when she reposted it on New Year's Eve 2022, it got more than four million views and even singer Carrie Underwood commented.

"I knew I had to take advantage of this momentum so I wrote, recorded, and posted the Olive Garden tantrum report the very next day," Sullivan adds. "This one has nearly 38 million views and changed my life forever. I’m so grateful!"

That Olive Garden tantrum report featured Sullivan, using her very best anchor voice and news terminology, outside her son's bedroom where he was "currently being detained until naptime is over" because of that temper tantrum.

It was then Sullivan realized that she could have both her dream of being a TV reporter and a parent, by combining both.

"I pitched my 'KID-ing with Kayla' segment to WISH-TV as something different than what you typically see on the news—something refreshing and relatable," Sullivan says. "News is so heavy and it definitely weighed on me when I was a reporter. I wanted to give people in my home state of Indiana relief from all of the doom and gloom in the community."

The station took a chance on her and was willing to accommodate a flexible schedule so she could be present for her son. That created the work-life balance she was craving.

"It’s an absolute dream that I’ve been able to combine my two biggest passions in life," Sullivan adds. "But it wasn’t offered without me asking for it! If anything comes out of this article, I hope it inspires people to go after the job that works best for them as a parent. They’re rare, but they’re out there!"

The response to her videos has been overwhelming. She says she loves the people who follow her and has even developed friendships in the real world with several of them.

"I feel like my Instagram and TikTok comment sections have become a parenting support group," says Sullivan. "I love reading about how parents relate to my stories. They often add their own experiences which are usually even funnier than my own."

Sullivan's experiences are mostly inspired by her 4-year-old son Allan—from typical toddler eating habits to his first t-ball game. "I can confirm I am grateful he was not the crier in the group," she reports in the game video. "Our thoughts and prayers are for the embarrassed mom nervous laughing saying—quote—'Get out there sweetie. You said you wanted to do this.'"

Sullivan says she doesn't have a favorite video because they are all special to her. "I am documenting my son’s childhood and my experience as a parent," she explains. "One day, I’m going to watch these and miss every single second. I know I’m so fortunate to have these moments on camera. However, he may not love it as much when I play them at his graduation or wedding! (Just kidding, or am I? Stay tuned!)"

Right now, Allan is game for anything. When he isn't having it, she just does the videos without him. But she says he's definitely a ham and loves being on camera like his mom. She acknowledges there will likely be a day he doesn't want to be on camera anymore and that's OK, adding she'll never force him to be in a video.

As a single mom, Sullivan says she owes a lot of her success to her family and wants to thank them publicly. "My family has been so supportive...One of my most recent viral videos was about our family road trip," Sullivan tells Parents. "My dad was gracious enough to let me include my report about him cutting the cheese. My mom and siblings love to watch my videos and give me the OK before posting."

Most of Sullivan's videos are about parenting, but she says she has strayed a few times. "I’ve discussed what it’s like to date as a single mom, I’ve talked about burning my mouth on hot pizza and other topics like letting the lettuce go bad in the fridge," Sullivan explains. "I truly believe anything can become a relatable news story and that’s why I don’t think I’ll ever run out of content or random objects as my microphone." (That's one of the funniest parts of her videos!)

Moving from a general assignment news reporter to her comedic parenting reports was an easy switch for Sullivan. She already had those typical "news reporter/anchor" mannerisms down. But do other news professionals think she is making fun of them?



"I think some take it personally (they are probably guilty of the cheesy voice and head nod too) but others embrace it and say it’s funny because it’s true," Sullivan explains. "I don’t think I invented making fun of the 'reporter' style...However, I do feel like I ran with the concept when it comes to relatable parenting reports, and to my knowledge, I’m the first to create a local TV segment in this format."

Sullivan adds she'd like to expand the segment and has a goal of creating a TV show streamed on one of the major platforms. "So, reach out if you’re reading," she says.

Since Sullivan is in the trenches and we are all loving and relating to her content, I asked her for her best piece of advice for parents no matter their child's age or stage.

"Don’t be afraid to laugh about how hard it is to parent," she says. "It’s honestly so funny when you change your perspective. We are all just trying our best and there is no such thing as a perfect parent."

