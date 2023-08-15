I'm a Mom, and These Are the 10 Easy, Under-$50 Dresses I'm Adding to My Cart This Back-to-School Season

I’m the first person to admit that when I drop my daughter off at preschool, I’m rocking workout clothes. Usually, it’s because I head out for a run or to the gym immediately after I get her settled into class. But sometimes, I just want to be comfy while I work remotely. But as a style writer, I’m also quite aware there are times when I need to up the fashion ante.

I certainly don’t go to parent-teacher conferences or my daughter’s recitals in workout gear, and now that my little unicorn is about to start kindergarten, it’s time for me to kick it up a notch. While I have no plans to show up for after-school pickup like I’m sitting front row at a fashion show, I need to make sure that people are aware that my little girl’s mom is presentable and fashionable.

Thankfully, I’ve found that I don’t need to sacrifice comfort for fashion. These few fun, easy, size-inclusive, and incredibly affordable dresses are casual enough for everyday use but can quickly be dressed up if you pair them with the right shoes and accessories. Better still, they’re all $50 or less, so parents with all types of wallets can enjoy them.

Old Navy Sleeveless Mock-Neck Rib-Knit Mini Shift Dress

Old Navy

For most of us in the U.S., it’s still going to be warm for the next two months. So, this sleeveless dress with a mid-thigh hem is an easy staple. Available in sizes XS through 4X, it comes in four colors and has options for tall and petite body types. One wearer loved that it’s “soft and comfortable,” while another appreciated how it “fits well.” I like that you can easily dress it down with sneakers or spice it up by adding a pair of heels and some bling,

To buy: Sleeveless Mock-Neck Rib-Knit Mini Shift Dress $26 with added discount at checkout; oldnavy.com

H&M Draped Jersey Dress

H&M

Once the cooler autumn weather hits, you’ll probably want something with sleeves. You can’t go wrong with a jersey knit dress, and better still, the side ruching on this one offers a bit of camouflage for the tummy if you want it. You’ll love its “lovely and elegant” look, as one verified shopper put it, while another shopper gushed that it was “very comfortable” with a “beautiful medium fit.” Choose from a dark khaki green or a classic black.

To buy: Draped Jersey Dress $30; hm.com

Maurices Jacquard Dot Mini Dress

Maurices

Being a mom doesn’t mean that you suddenly lose your fashion sense—it just means you’re eternally juggling a million things at once. So, owning easy dresses that do the heavy style lifting for you is essential. I’m also really partial to tonal designs, meaning that detailing is more subtle, as this makes the piece more versatile. As a former NYC resident, I’m always partial to black, though I love this smoky purple shade, too. This dress can easily be worn with flats, heels, or my personal favorite: over-the-knee heeled boots.

To buy: Jacquard Dot Mini Dress $31 (was $45); maurices.com

H&M Sweatshirt Dress

H&M

I can’t lie, I live in sweatshirt dresses when the weather turns cool. They’re so cozy, and you can pair them with leggings for extra comfort, making them an easy outfit for travel or shuttling kids to sports practice. This slightly oversized H&M option is “perfect for the fall,” as one shopper noted, and though it’s true to size, it’s still “very roomy.” The sweatshirt dress hits just above the knee, and if you want to elevate the look, pair it with a belt or add a pair of tall boots. Plus, I love the inclusive sizing here, with options from XXS to 4XL.

To buy: Sweatshirt Dress $25; hm.com

Open Edit Wear Two Ways Knit Midi Dress

Nordstrom

To buy: Open Edit Wear Two Ways Midi Dress from $20 (originally $49); nordstrom.com

You can’t have a fashion roundup and not include a pit stop by Nordstrom. Right now, this Open Edit midi dress is on major sale—it’s up to 60% off, with some colorways for as little as $20—and can be worn two ways, so you’re getting even more for your money. If you want to bring the drama, rock it with the V-neck in the front, but when you want to be a bit more modest, swap the V-neck to the back. One shopper gushed about “the fit, color and versatility,” and just know that you’ll “receive compliments all the time,” as another happy customer shared. Choose from three flattering colors, which run true to size.

H&M Off-the-Shoulder Bodycon Dress

H&M

I know, I know. The word “bodycon” usually stops me from clicking “Add to cart,” but this sweater dress isn’t actually that tight, and I love the fun off-the-shoulder neckline. If you’re concerned about it being too snug, simply go up a size. One shopper exclaimed that this dress “rests so beautifully on my curves,” and the simple look can easily be paired with leggings or tights. Also, it’s a versatile smart pick for upcoming holiday gatherings. Choose from four colors.

To buy: Off-the-Shoulder Bodycon Dress $21 (was $35); hm.com

Old Navy Waist-Defined Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress

Old Navy

I’m such a fan of easy pieces that don’t take a lot of effort. This flutter-sleeve midi dress is super versatile and perfect for the busy mom who needs those go-to items in their closet, like me. If you’re headed to a PTA meeting or an after-school event, it’s elevated enough that you look extra fashionable, yet it’s flowy enough that you’ll still be comfortable.

One reviewer raved that this is the “little black dress that you have always wanted!”—and I couldn’t agree more But can we agree that it also doubles as a great date night outfit? Old Navy’s inclusive size range means you can pick between XS and 4X.

To buy: Waist-Defined Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress $50; oldnavy.com

Nike Sportswear Essential Crewneck Midi

Nordstrom

Can you believe that it’s possible to wear athleisure in a way that doesn’t look like you just ran two miles in the park? This Nike dress is the perfect example of that. The midi length, three-quarter sleeves, and crew neckline allow for modesty, while the stretchy material allows for a full range of movement. Plus, the side slit is helpful for those with a longer stride.

While the dress does have the Nike swoosh on the chest, simply pair it with a fitted moto jacket and a fun pair of fashion sneakers, and now you’re the cool mom at the PTA. Do note that only the aqua blue color is on sale (at 25% off), and you might need to size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.

To buy: Nike Sportswear Essential Crewneck Midi $49 (originally $65); nordstrom.com

Old Navy Long-Sleeve Jersey-Knit Mini Swing Dress

Old Navy

If you’re looking for a super comfy fabric that travels well and lays nicely on the body, jersey knit is what you need. One shopper shared that this dress is their go-to for “errands, work, or dinner,” and we love the flattering swing silhouette. The dress is complete with a crew neckline, long sleeves, and your choice between four solid colors and two prints.

And again, Old Navy offers inclusive sizing from XS through 4X. While shown here with flats, you can easily up the ante by pairing the dress with over-the-knee boots, booties, or heels.

To buy: Long-Sleeve Jersey-Knit Mini Swing Dress $30; oldnavy.com

Maurices Plaid Belted Shirt Dress

Maurices

I’m a sucker for a good belted shirt dress. This style can easily stand alone or be paired with leggings or tights if you want just a touch more coverage. I’m a fan of the rolled-up sleeve look, which is just the right dose of casual so your dress doesn’t look too formal. And with this plaid pattern, I’m already picturing a family photo shoot in a pumpkin patch or apple orchard this fall.

To buy: Plaid Belted Shirt Dress $45; maurices.com