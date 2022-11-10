Mockingbird Recalls Popular Single-to-Double Strollers

At least 138 reports of cracked frames prompted the stroller recall.

By
Beth Ann Mayer
Beth Ann Mayer
Beth Ann Mayer

Beth Ann Mayer is a writer with nearly a decade of experience covering family and mental and physical health. A broadcast journalism major at Syracuse University, Beth Ann initially worked in athletic communications before transitioning to lifestyle writing. She is committed to creating a more inclusive space in the parenting world, where caregivers feel acknowledged regardless of their fertility, birth or feeding journeys and race, gender identity and sexuality. She has two sons of her own, as well as three furbabies, with her husband, Pete.

our editorial guidelines
Published on November 10, 2022
Mockingbird Stroller Recall
Photo:

Mockingbird

Popular baby stroller company Mockingbird has announced a voluntary recall of about 149,000 of its single-to-double strollers, the company wrote in an email Thursday morning.

The recall comes after at least 138 reports of cracked frames and eight reports of child injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). CPSC says that the lower side of the frame can crack, leaving infants and small children riding the stroller at risk for falling.

The company will not be offering refunds. Instead, Mockingbird is advising people with strollers with lot numbers 20091 to 22602 to stop using them until they get a company-provided frame reinforcement kit. The kit will come with two frame clamps that caregivers can attach to the side of the stroller. Caregivers can find the five-digit lot number on the side of the stroller. Mockingbird set up a page with a diagram to help people find the lot number and request a frame reinforcement kit.

Mockingbird is asking people who received the email but gifted the stroller to forward it to the recipient.

Consumer Reports publicly called for an immediate recall on October 28. They included a personal anecdote from a Brooklyn mother of two who said her Mockingbird stroller broke in half while crossing a busy intersection. Consumer Reports also noted that they had included the stroller in tests but only as a single-seat product. The optional second seat was not part of any tests.

"The stroller is not one of our top-rated products, though we didn't observe any breakages in our tests," Consumer Reports wrote.

The same day, Mockingbird emailed customers and issued a statement on social media calling the incidents "isolated" and announcing plans to work with CPSC to determine the next steps. In the statement, Mockingbird noted that safety was the top priority of the company, a sentiment the brand repeated in Thursday's voluntary recall email.

"Our top priority is (and always has been) to ensure the safety of you and your little ones, and in this case, we determined that a voluntary recall was the best way to uphold that commitment," the company wrote in an email.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Uppababy All-Terrain Ridge Jogging stroller with recall stamp
14,000 UPPAbaby Strollers Recalled After Report of Fingertip Amputation
MamaRoo Recall
4moms Recalls More Than 2 Million Swings and Rockers After Infant Death
Parents Best Toys 2022 Seal with two kids playing.
Best Toys Awards 2022
An image of baby formula.
4 Baby Formulas Recalled After Several Infants Reportedly Fall Sick
working mom with child
The Best Online Spanish Classes for the Whole Family
Keep Abortion Legal sing at Protest
Where to Get Abortion Pills Online
best crib mattresses
The 10 Best Crib Mattresses for Babies and Toddlers
working parent in a coffee shop with baby
The New Face of Working Parents
mother driving baby
6 Dangerous Driving Mistakes Moms Make
Card Placeholder Image
Two Brands of Dressers Recalled; Three Toddlers Reportedly Killed
summer_dangers_art
Hidden Summer Dangers
incline sleeper accessory
Fisher-Price Recalls More Inclined Sleepers Due to Safety Concerns
Babylist registry review
This Baby Registry Makes Thousands of Products Easily Accessible in Just a Few Simple Clicks
Happy mother looking at her son in a baby seat. Young female preparing kid for a trip
The Best Family Cars of 2022
An image of tech products.
The Best New Tech for Families in 2022
An image of piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins.
14 Ways to Save Money on New Baby Items