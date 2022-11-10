Mockingbird Recalls Popular Single-to-Double Strollers

Popular baby stroller company Mockingbird has announced a voluntary recall of about 149,000 of its single-to-double strollers, the company wrote in an email Thursday morning.

The recall comes after at least 138 reports of cracked frames and eight reports of child injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). CPSC says that the lower side of the frame can crack, leaving infants and small children riding the stroller at risk for falling.

The company will not be offering refunds. Instead, Mockingbird is advising people with strollers with lot numbers 20091 to 22602 to stop using them until they get a company-provided frame reinforcement kit. The kit will come with two frame clamps that caregivers can attach to the side of the stroller. Caregivers can find the five-digit lot number on the side of the stroller. Mockingbird set up a page with a diagram to help people find the lot number and request a frame reinforcement kit.

Mockingbird is asking people who received the email but gifted the stroller to forward it to the recipient.

Consumer Reports publicly called for an immediate recall on October 28. They included a personal anecdote from a Brooklyn mother of two who said her Mockingbird stroller broke in half while crossing a busy intersection. Consumer Reports also noted that they had included the stroller in tests but only as a single-seat product. The optional second seat was not part of any tests.

"The stroller is not one of our top-rated products, though we didn't observe any breakages in our tests," Consumer Reports wrote.

The same day, Mockingbird emailed customers and issued a statement on social media calling the incidents "isolated" and announcing plans to work with CPSC to determine the next steps. In the statement, Mockingbird noted that safety was the top priority of the company, a sentiment the brand repeated in Thursday's voluntary recall email.

"Our top priority is (and always has been) to ensure the safety of you and your little ones, and in this case, we determined that a voluntary recall was the best way to uphold that commitment," the company wrote in an email.